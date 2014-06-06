Gamification Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2014 - 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Gamification Market”. This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Gamification is the technique of using game thinking, game logics and game mechanics in the non-game contexts, this technique is used to solve many problems related to user. Gamification is applied in number of domains and the study on this technique is going on. Learning, timeliness, data quality and user engagement are some of the domains where gamification is used.



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Gamification techniques are important in number of activities such as rewarding people, customer loyalty, employee engagement and for studying employee dynamics. Firstly used badges and points with other virtual goods were not having long lasting effects in user engagement, thus in gamification they use techniques such as effective use of graphics, rewarding system and other attention grabbing techniques. North America and Europe are expected to be the fastest growing regions in coming years.



The Gamification Market is broadly segmented on the basis of end users as consumer gamification development model and enterprise gamification development model. On the basis of business type the market is segmented as small business, medium business and large business. By type of verticals as education, logistics, IT and media, telecom, consumer goods and retail, financial services, public sector, government sector and other sectors.



Alive Mobile, Badgeville, BigDoor, Bunchball, CloudCaptive, Gamifier, Gamify, Gamification Co. half Seroious and iActionable are some of the key players in Gamification Market.



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