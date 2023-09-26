Gamification Market to See Huge Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Gamification Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Gamification Market:-

Cognizant Technology Solution Corp. (India), MPS Interactive Systems Limited (India) , Microsoft Corporation (United States) , Callidus Software Inc. (United States) , Cut-e GmbH (AON, PLC) (Germany) , Axonify Inc. (Canada) , IActionable Inc. (United States) , Bunchball Inc. (United States) , SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States),



Gamification refers to the utilization of game design principles to enhance customer engagement in non-game businesses. The particular strategies used range from the creation of reward schedules to creating levels of accomplishment via status and badges. Companies use gaming principles to extend interest in a product or service, or simply to deepen their customers' relationship with the brand. Based on the platform, the market has been segmented into an open platform and closed/ enterprise platform.



On 2 March 2017, Callidus Software Inc., a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, announced the launch of ServiceMotivate, a new solution focusing on improving customer experience and lifting agent performance in the call center. ServiceMotivate, drives better results by adding digital motivation, gamification, and customer feedback directly into the existing work environment for call center agents.

On 3 April 2018, BI WORLDWIDE (BIW) announced the acquisition of Bunchball, a market leader and innovator in gamification solutions. With both companies focusing on delivering measurable results at the core of their solutions, customers will benefit from the expanded and innovative offerings designed to drive behavior change.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Retail, Banking, Government, Healthcare, Education and Research, IT and Telecom, Others), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Platform (Open Platform, Closed/ Enterprise Platform), Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud)



Market Trends:

Using Gamification for Team Building.

Increased Penetration of Gamification in Mobile Learning Apps.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Will Power Next-Gen Gamification Design.



Opportunities:

Growing Impetus of Digitization.

Growth of Social Media.

Growth of BYOD Penetration.



Market Drivers:

Increased Need for Gamification Solutions and Applications in Enterprise and Consumer Brands.

Enhanced Overall User Experience.

Mobile-based Gamification Gaining Momentum.

Crowdsourcing Seen as a Major Opportunity in Innovation and Development.



Challenges: Lack of Improvement in Game Designs.



