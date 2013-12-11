Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Gaming 2013: Investment and M&A Analysis, Industry Trends, and Market Outlook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The gaming sector continues to represent a high growth and value sector within the digital entertainment realm. However, certain sub-segments stand-out in terms of anticipated high growth potential.
Investment trending in the gaming sector had reshaped to some degree in terms of value vs. growth in the post-Zynga era. Investments in gaming indicated signs of slumping, but gained confidence earlier in the year as evidenced by certain deal making in terms of investment and M&A. Certain gaming sub-sectors, particularly mobile, mobile-social, TV-integrated game, and middleware technology, have indicated promise for 2014 and beyond.
This research evaluates the gaming investment and M&A trends during the period 2010-2013. The report analyzes the transition of gaming business models in different gaming sectors and the impact on investment market. The role of alternative financing as a bridge to institutional investment for the gaming sector including the trending social, casual, and MMO categories. The report also evaluates major gaming M&A and investment deals from the perspective of the impact on current landscape and anticipated future market direction.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report includes recommendations and guidance for gaming companies to attract funding and investors to choose optimal gaming sub-sectors in 2014 and beyond. The report coverage includes various usage modalities such as mobile, wireless tablet, console, and PC, as well as the influence of middleware and advertising sub-sectors.
Target Audience:
- Digital entertainment companies
- Data and telecommunication service companies
- Providers of digital content, commerce, and applications
- Investment community including private equity and hedge funds
- Gaming companies of all types including online, mobile, and console
Companies in Report:
- Activision-Blizzard
- AppGenius
- Apple
- Boomzap Entertainment
- Caesars Interactive
- Chillingo
- Concept Art House
- DeNA
- Disney
- Double Down Interactive
- DraftKings
- Electronic Arts
- Epic
- Facebook
- GaiKai
- Gamble World
- Game Insight
- GetFunded.com
- Gigya
- Gloops
- Golden Fingers
- Google
- GREE
- GungHo Entertainment
- Hattrick
- Heyzap
- IBM
- IGT
- IMI.VC
- Indiegogo.com
- KakaoTalk
- Kickstarter
- King
- Kwarter
- Line
- Microsoft
- Mobage
- MOVL
- Natural Motion
- NCSoft
- Nexon
- NgMoco
- Nintendo
- Playdemic
- Playdom
- Playfish
- Playspan
- Pokelabo
- PopCap
- Poppy
- PrePlay
- Robotoki
- Rock Gaming
- Rumble Entertainment
- SecretNewCo
- Shiver Entertainment
- Sneaky Games
- SoftBank
- Sony
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