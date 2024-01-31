Gaming and Traditional Sports Betting Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 : BetVictor, Rivalry, BetOnline, Betfair, DraftKings

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Gaming and Traditional Sports Betting Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Gaming and Traditional Sports Betting market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Betway (SGHC Limited) (France), 888sport (United Kingdom), BetVictor (United Kingdom), Betfair (United Kingdom), 1X Corp N.V (Cyprus), Bwin (Austria), BetOnline (Panama), DraftKings (United States), FanDuel (United States), Rivalry Ltd. (United Kingdom)



Scope of the Report of Gaming and Traditional Sports Betting

Gaming and traditional sports betting is a type of gambling. Betting is placed on the outcomes of sports events like horse racing, cricket, football, etc. Gambling on sports shows fansâ€™ loyalty towards the particular team, player, or sports. The increasing use of technology has accelerated the sports betting market as the companies are offering online betting on traditional sports events and esports. The growing trend of esports has created significant opportunities for the sport betting market worldwide due to the growing interest of young people in video games compared to traditional sports.



In April 2021, Super Group, the parent company of Betway entered into a merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. for the expansion in the online sports betting and gaming market in the US.



The Global Gaming and Traditional Sports Betting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pre-Game Betting, In-Play Betting), Place (Land-Based Establishments, Online), Sports (Cricket, Football, Racing, Golf, ESports, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Legal Sports Betting and Most Gambling on Horse Racing Across the Globe



Market Drivers:

- Growing Popularity of Sports Betting and Increased Mobile Games Across the Globe



Market Trend:

- Emerging Trend of Esports Betting and Use of AR and VR in Betting



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



