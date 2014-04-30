Gaming Headset Reviews Publishes New List of the Best Budget Headsets

Vineland, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Gaming Headsets are an essential part of connecting to the multiplayer experience, and allows players to talk to one another, trash talk each other or coordinate movements in elaborate co-operative assaults. Cheap headsets are plentiful, but their poor sound reproduction in both speakers and mics can obscure what commands people are trying to give and receive and ruin the experience. Equally, high quality headsets can often be prohibitively expensive. Gaming Headset Reviews is a site that aims to get people the best headsets for the best value, and has now created a collection of the best headsets for under a hundred dollars.



The new collection (http://www.gamingheadsetreviews.com/best-gaming-headset-under-100) comes from the products the website has comprehensively reviewed, with detailed explanations of the features, advantages and disadvantages and unique selling points of each item. The collection is published in the form of a countdown, so individuals can choose according to Gaming Headset Reviews’ recommendation or scour the listings for specific features.



The site also has an all-time countdown of the best reviews products featured on the site, with the number one headset weighing in at $299.99, but capable of creating 7.1 surround sound compatible with all devices, with wireless connectivity. There are also sections split down major platforms, including X-Box (http://www.gamingheadsetreviews.com/best-xbox-360-headsets) PlayStation and PC.



A spokesperson for Gaming Headset Reviews explained, “We have created the new feature in response to demand from our readers, who love to see aspirational products that drive the cutting-edge of technology forward but would rather buy something a little more within their budget, so they can spend the money they save on more great games while still being able to enjoy the full multiplayer experience. The collection of headsets we have recommended has something for everyone, and provides a great guide for first timers and hardcore gamers alike.”



About Gaming Headset Reviews

Gaming Headset Reviews is a website dedicated to providing the best insight into gaming headsets and associated peripherals for all major gaming platforms including X-Box, PlayStation, PC and more. The site is regularly updated as new products are released by major brands. The site also includes top five countdowns and more. For more information please visit: http://www.gamingheadsetreviews.com/