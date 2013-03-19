Gaming Illustrated Publishes Interview with Blizzard Entertainment Art Director Sam "Samwise" Didier

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Gaming Illustrated is pleased to announce the posting of their recent exclusive interview with Blizzard Entertainment Art Director Sam “Samwise” Didier. GamingIllustrated.com is a video game industry trade publication covering console and PC gaming topics, video game reviews, insightful editorials and featured interviews with video game industry icons.



One of the major keys to World of Warcraft, the biggest MMORPG game on the planet, is the look and feel in terms of the artwork, which shapes the characters and the world of gameplay. Few names are as iconic as that of Blizzard Entertainment Art Director Sam “Samwise” Didier. With Blizzard since 1991, Didier has been responsible for creating and directing the artwork for all franchises that the company has produced, including StarCraft, WarCraft and Diablo.



Leading video game review and information website Gaming Illustrated conducted an exclusive interview with the gaming icon where he gives insights and details never seen anywhere else. “This Samwise Didier interview, which is available on our website, is a great glimpse into one of the industry’s icons that lifts the veil behind Blizzard's gates for a quick peek behind their creative genius,” said Gaming Illustrated Executive Editor Sean Gibson. “This is a major coup for us where we get to ask some important questions to one of the gaming industry’s most important icons in an exclusive interview.”



The interview with Gaming Illustrated took place just hours before the launch of StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm, and has Didier candidly discussing his art style, what he looks for in an artist, advice for aspiring artists as well as touching on the StarCraft and WarCraft franchises. “The thing that I really look for is I try to hire for the person and not the position,” said Didier in the interview. “It doesn’t matter if you have a degree—all that matters is that you’re a good artist and a cool person.”



Gaming Illustrated features reviews and previews for PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Wii and mobile platforms. They also publish exclusive interviews and the latest breaking news in the video game industry. Their pool of writers has been actively involved in the industry for over 10 years and come from a diverse set of professional backgrounds including programming, design, software development, project management and engineering.



Their extensive game reviews provide detailed information on the gameplay, graphics, sound value and overall ratings on these points. In addition, the website has hardware reviews that give an in-depth examination of the hardware, the reviewer’s initial impressions, what makes the hardware stand out, comparative ratings, and more. Readers can also find interviews with some of the gaming industry’s biggest names from designers to media technology developers.



A preview section gives information on upcoming games and technology while the blog provides articles on recent events and technology reviews. For more information, please visit http://gamingillustrated.com



Gaming Illustrated is a video game industry trade publication covering console and PC gaming topics. Published daily are game reviews, game previews, insightful editorials and featured interviews with video game industry icons.



