According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Gaming Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast 2011 - 2015", global gaming market was worth USD 70.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to reachUSD 117.9billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2011 to 2015. In the overall global market, The Asia pacific region is the fastest growing geographical segment till 2015.The demand is forecasted to increase in the upcoming years worldwide due to advanced gaming features and increasing number of internet users.



The Global Gaming market is influenced by the emerging number of users who take up gaming as the best tool of entertainment. Consumers look for exciting world of interactive entertainment at their finger tips. Consumer's interest has reflected into robust growth of the industry. The users range from the age group of 5 years to 45 years. The Gaming industry is divided into software market and the Hardware market. The hardware market comprise of the physical instruments such as consoles, Gaming Hardware tools, PC, Laptops, Mobile, Tablets etc whereas the software market includes the new gaming software development . The software market accounts for the maximum share in revenue generation than the hardware market which is followed by the revenues generated by online gaming market.Gaming has boost up due to increase usage and supportability on Laptops, Mobile, and Tablets etc.There are millions of games which are available for free on the internet or at a very minimum price.



The availability of high speed internet connectivity, Sophisticated gaming techniques, Efficient hardware compatibility, increased disposable incomes, are the drivers which provides boom in the gaming industry.Fraudulent gaming, maturation of the technology and innovation in other entertainment industry proves to be a restrain in the growth of gaming industry. There is a vast scope on the gaming industry. Game developers can emphasis on non core products by providing valuable new products and services. More inputs on the concept of online gaming can be beneficial for the growth in the industry. Mergers and acquisition of the gaming companies with the service providers can bring makeable change in the industry.



The whole video gaming industry can be classified into various segments based on factors like by,Components (Hardware, Software, Infrastructure Enabling technologies), by Geography(U.S, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)and by application in hardware and software. Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft are the major market players in the gaming industry. There are also other players who have significant market share in the industry such as, Zynga, Apple, EA sports, Disney entertainment, Activision Blizzard and others.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of Gaming industryin global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of gaming product manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major applications of the global Gaming market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the demand of Gaming. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the various opportunities in the gaming market on the basis of its applications across sectors.



