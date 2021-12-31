Chicago, IIIinois, UNITED STATES -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2021 -- Global Gaming Peripheral Market, By Device (Input, Output), By Platform (Gaming Consoles, PC), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End User (Individual, Enterprise, Commercial) – Forecast till 2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Gaming Peripheral market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Gaming Peripheral market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region



Key Segments Studied in the Global Gaming Peripheral Market

The global gaming peripheral market accounted for a market size of USD 4,541.7 Million in 2020, and the market is anticipated to reach USD 8,690 Million by 2027. The global gaming peripheral market size by volume was 143.22 Million Units in 2020. The market for gaming peripherals is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

The demand for gaming peripherals is expected to increase owing to the growing popularity of virtual games and e-sports. Further, the increasing adoption of IoT, virtual reality, and augmented reality is expected to fuel market growth. In addition, the increase in smartphone penetration in developing and underdeveloped regions is anticipated to provide suitable conditions for market growth. Despite the drivers, high costs associated with gaming peripherals and the presence of counterfeit products may negatively impact the growth of the market.

The global gaming peripheral market has been segmented into the device, platform, connectivity, distribution channel, and end user.



Based on geography, the global gaming peripheral market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America holds the largest market share of more than 34% in the global gaming peripheral market. The market growth in this region is attributed to growing investment in the online gaming sector coupled with the increasing popularity of e-sports. Further, Europe holds the second-largest market position in the global peripheral gaming market. In Europe, countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are expected to account for major market share. Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow owing to increasing online gaming start-ups, the increasing adoption of smartphones, and a growing number of gamers. According to the data published by the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, there are nearly 560 million gamers in India.



Key players functioning in the global gaming peripheral market include Anker Innovations Limited, Cooler Master Technology, Inc., Alienware, Corsair Components, Inc., Eastern Times Technology Co., Ltd. (Redragon), Gamdias, Guillemot Corporation S.A, HyperX, Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd., Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Logitech International S.A, Mad Catz, Razer, Inc., Turtle Beach Corporation, Reddragon, ROCCAT STUDIOS, Sades, Sharkoon Technologies, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries, Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd., and others. The major 20 market players account for a cumulative market share of nearly 65% in the global gaming peripheral market.



Major market players are involved in product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to increase their market share in the global gaming peripheral market.



Recent Developments in Global Gaming Peripheral Market



- In June 2021, Turtle Beach Corporation entered the game controllers and gaming simulation hardware segments. The company revealed Recon Controller and VelocityOne Flight at E3 2021.

- In June 2021, Razer, Inc., announced the launch of the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop.

- In April 2020, SteelSeries announced the acquisition of A-Volute, a company engaged in developing gaming audio software.

- In October 2016, SteelSeries launched a product line of audio headsets designed for gamers. This product line included Artics 7, Artics 5, and Artics 3 headset.



By Device

- Input Device

o Controller

o Gamepads

o Gaming Mice

o Headsets

o Joysticks

o Keyboards

o Steering Wheel

o Web Camera

o Others

- Output Device

o AR/VR Headsets

o Gaming Headsets

o Head-mounted Display

o Printer

o Speakers

o TFT and CRT Monitor

o Others (Graphics Card, Digital Camera, etc.)

By Platform

- Gaming Consoles

- PC (Desktop/Laptop)

By Connectivity

- Wired

- Wireless

o Bluetooth

o Wi-Fi

o Others

By Distribution Channel

- Online

- Offline

By End User

- Individual

- Enterprises

- Commercial

o Game Parlors

o Theme Parks/Amusement Centers



Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.



