Gaming Website Announces Its Gaming Information Is Free to Fellow Gamers

Starke, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Over the past couple of years, the gaming industry has bloomed. It seems as if every year, a new console is introduced and every month, new gaming titles are introduced to the market.



GamerRevenue.com is a site for gamers, created by a gamer. It consists of gaming information that is helpful for every gamer because they do not focus on simply one genre. GamersRevenue focuses on RPG's, tactical shooters, fighting games, MMO's, MMO FPS, Shooters, such as First Person Shooters and Rail Shooters, action adventure, adventure, simulation and much more. Here, users will find both used and new genre games made for consoles and PC's.



The owner of GamersRevenue, Steven Fitzpatrick, believes that video games are starting to be forgotten and aims to reintroduce them to the public in order to remind them of what they are missing.



Each day, GamersRevenue.com gets thousands of satisfied visitors. GamersRevenue has paired with ArticlesBlogsandMore.com in order to do his advertisements on different article bases, but it is mostly Steven who is writing the articles on his site.



The site can easily be searched and is user friendly in all browsers, including Safari, Chrome, FireFox, Explore and so on. The site also allows gamers to have their own sub domain (off of GamersRevenue) for Free, as long as individuals follow the terms and services (that's not hard to do).



The site is still, and always will be, a work in progress. As new technology becomes available, Steven makes sure he takes advantage of it.



To contact the Web owner of Gamersrevenue.com, you can email steven@gamersrevenue.com Phone number 9042630309