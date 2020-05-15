Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- The GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is rapidly growing particularly in high power and high-temperature applications such as automotive, aircraft, and deep extraction of oil or gas. The oil & gas extraction applications need power devices to run continuously at high temperatures requiring high reliability. Field effect transistors, bipolar junction transistors, and other active switching devices implemented with these materials are the other major application areas in the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market. Wide bandgap semiconductor provides very high capabilities for critical electric fields. These field strengths are enabling semiconductor manufacturers to design devices with minimum losses by using SiC and GaN materials.



GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market will reach over USD 3 billion by 2025. The material limits of silicon-based power devices have propelled the industry to develop some of more capable and durable power devices, further providing opportunities for the market growth. While several power supplies are increasingly adopting these devices, the popular areas witnessing growth of the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market are automotive electronic, electric vehicles, and rail traction. Their implementation is expected to increase in several solar energy applications due to high energy efficiency and very low power loss features offered by these components.



Silicon technologies are widely used in manufacturing due to low costs of materials and large yield production. The GaN and SiC power semiconductor market will benefit from the easy adoption of SiC materials in production. However, all materials do not hold the same technological maturity. For instance, GaN is currently available in the form of heterostructures, which have a thin layer of GaN at the top of different materials such as SiC, sapphire or conventional silicon. This is restricting the use of GaN for the manufacturing of vertical devices. Hence, GaN is expected to hold comparatively less adoption in the market.



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, and Fuji Electric are some of the leading players in the market. As the application areas of power semiconductor devices are aggressively diversifying, the manufacturers are inclined toward extending their product portfolios with the launch of new devices. This is bringing several product developments in the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market. In May 2019, Infineon announced the launch of its 650 V CoolSiC MOSFET devices and planned to go into mass production. The company is aiming to address the growing demand for efficient power solutions in applications such as energy storage solutions, photovoltaic inverters, and battery charging infrastructures. Microsemi is another leading player in the market, which announced the launch of new SiC products including 700 V Schottky Barrier Diode Devices and 1,200 V SiC MOSFET. This will create growth prospects for GaN and SiC power semiconductor market.



The power semiconductor devices have witnessed remarkable growth over the years. Developed countries including the U.S. holds very strong IT infrastructure and demand for electronic gadgets and appliances. The developed countries are witnessing trends such as Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices. These factors are expected to serve well for the growth of the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market. The power semiconductor industry is influenced by the telecommunication sector, particularly technologies such as 5G communications. The U.S. and countries in the Asia Pacific region including Japan and South Korea are taking steps toward adopting 5G technologies. SK Telecom in South Korea acquired spectrums of 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz frequencies for the deployment of 5G network. According to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the number of 5G connections in China is expected to exceed 400 million by 2025. These factors will significantly boost the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market in these countries.



