GaN belongs to this category of semiconductors, particularly suitable for power applications due to its superior characteristics compared to silicon: specifically, its ability to switch faster internally when operated at the same operating frequency as Si or SiC. , lower internal switching losses from its superior electron mobility which is 2x higher, , higher operating frequencies from its lower parasitic inductances especially in soft switching topologies, higher working voltage for a given size of die based on its higher critical electric field strength (3.3 MV/cm) versus 0.3 MV/cm with silicon all resulting in higher efficiency. Due to its chemical-physical properties and to highly reliable manufacturing processes, silicon has been for many years the most used semiconductor for manufacturing passive and active electronic components.



Top Leading Companies of Global GaN Semiconductor Device Market are Efficient Power Conversion, Toshiba, Cree, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, NTT Advanced Technology, Infineon Technologies, OSRAM, Panasonic, GaN Systems and others.



Industry News and Updates:



STMicroelectronics and TSMC Collaborate to Accelerate Market Adoption of Gallium Nitride-Based Products



Geneva, Switzerland and Hsinchu, Taiwan R.O.C., February 20, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and TSMC (TWSE:2330, NYSE: TSM), the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, are collaborating to accelerate the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) process technology and the supply of both discrete and integrated GaN devices to market. Through this collaboration, ST's innovative and strategic GaN products will be manufactured using TSMC's leading GaN process technology.



GaN is a wide bandgap semiconductor material which offers significant benefits over traditional Silicon-based semiconductors for power applications. These benefits include greater energy efficiency at higher power, leading to a substantial reduction in parasitic power losses. GaN technology also allows the design of more compact devices for better form factors. Additionally, GaN-based devices switch at speeds as much as 10X faster than Silicon-based devices while operating at higher peak temperatures. These robust and intrinsic material characteristics make GaN ideally suited for broad-based adoption in evolving automotive, industrial, telecom, and specific consumer applications across both the 100V and the 650V clusters.

Specifically, Power GaN and GaN IC technology-based products will enable ST to provide solutions for medium and high-power applications with better efficiency compared to silicon technologies on the same topologies, including automotive converters and chargers for hybrid and electric vehicles. Power GaN and GaN IC technologies will help accelerate the megatrend of the electrification of consumer and commercial vehicles.



Toshiba's Cascode GaN Discrete Power Device Realize Stable Operation and Simplifies System Design with Direct Gate Drive



September 30, 2020 – TOKYO--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has developed a gallium nitride (GaN) cascode with a direct gate drive that realizes stable operation and simplification of system design. The device reduces risk of additional energy loss during switching due to false on, and like silicon its switching speed can be easily adjusted, an important consideration in the design of power electronics systems. Details of the new discrete device were reported at the IEEE-sponsored International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices and ICs 2020 (ISPSD 2020), held online.



GaN power devices are candidates for achieving high efficiency and downsizing systems. They are currently used in quick chargers for smartphones and computers, and are expected to be adopted in the power supply of industrial equipment and servers. Generally, power devices need to be normally-off, but GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMTs) are normally-on. GaN transistors used for power conversion can be classified into cascode and p-GaN gate types. The cascode type is combined with a GaN HEMT and low voltage silicon MOSFET in a single package. The p-GaN gate type uses a p-GaN gate to make GaN HEMTs normally-off.



Toshiba's new GaN cascode is less susceptible to noise, a source of malfunction, as it has a higher threshold voltage than p-GaN gate normally-off HEMT devices. It also does not require designated driver ICs.



On The Basis Of Product, The GaN Semiconductor Device Market Is Primarily Split Into



Power Semiconductors

Opto Semiconductors

RF Semiconductors



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Information & Communication Technology



