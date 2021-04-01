GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2019 – 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- GaN Semiconductor Devices Likely to Replace Silicon-based Semiconductors in Near Future



Power management and technologies in the semiconductor sphere have evolved at a rapid pace in the past decade. Power management solutions are set to witness a major overhaul in the coming years, due to significant progress of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market. Gallium nitride semiconductors are expected to play a critical role in radiofrequency power, power switching, and present-day sensor applications. Moreover, companies operating in the current GaN semiconductor devices market are largely focusing on commercializing GaN semiconductor devices and increase the adoption of the cutting-edge revolutionary.



Over the past couple of decades, gallium arsenide and silicon-based technologies, integrated circuits, and devices have enabled the development of an array of innovations in the power electronic sector, including 3G, 4G-LTE wireless framework, and power switching solutions in inverter and converter systems. However, during the forecast period, as older and inefficient semiconductor technologies are getting closer to their theoretical threshold, newer technologies based around GaN semiconductors are gradually gaining a considerable amount of popularity. As silicon technologies continue to reach their peak, the adoption of new GaN semiconductor devices is expected to grow at a notable pace in the coming years. GaN solutions are likely to provide a significant boost to the development of the 5G technology due to which, the demand for the same is likely to witness considerable growth. At the back of these factors, the global GaN semiconductor devices market is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2027.



Adoption of GaN Semiconductor Devices to Improve Electronic Performance



GaN semiconductors have emerged as an ideal solution to improve electronic performances. In addition, the exceptional capability of GaN to conduct electrons with a great degree of efficiency in comparison with silicon is another factor that is set to augment the demand for GaN semiconductor devices in the coming years. The adoption of silicon-based semiconductor devices is on the decline and as per the current trends, GaN semiconductor devices are expected to hit the mainstream in the coming years. In addition, the production cost of a GaN device is considerably lower than that of the overall production cost of a MOSFET device; the demand for GaN semiconductor devices is expected to move in the upward trajectory during the assessment period. GaN devices are significantly smaller in size compared to silicon devices; a higher number of GaN devices can be manufactured per wafer making them a cost-effective alternative to silicon.



Moreover, as GaN semiconductor devices are likely to improve the performance of integrated chips (IC) and transistors, power design engineers are expected to leverage the benefits of GaN technologies, including low switching losses, low conductance losses, low power consumption to operate the circuit, low costs, small device size, and less capacitance, among others. The deployment of GaN semiconductor in power conversion systems is expected to scale new heights during the forecast period– a factor that is expected to significantly boost the prospects of the global GaN semiconductor devices market in the stipulated timeframe of the study.



GaN Semiconductors to Enhance Energy-efficiency in Power Supplies



The usage of GaN semiconductor devices is set to grow in an array of applications, including Internet of Things (IoT), industrial machinery, automotive, and consumer electronics. The demand for GaN semiconductors is anticipated to witness unprecedented growth in the coming years, as the pressure to minimize greenhouse gas emissions require integrated circuits to work using minimal power. The mounting pressure to maximize energy efficiency has transformed the semiconductor space and thus, the demand for GaN semiconductor devices is likely to surge in the near future. Power supplies are an integral component of the electronic ecosystem, and innovations and new developments in the GaN semiconductor devices market are likely to center on maximizing energy efficiencies. The deployment of GaN semiconductor devices is projected to witness considerable growth in data centers and automotive systems– two key industrial verticals that require innovative and cutting-edge power technologies.



GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Overview



According to Transparency Market Research's latest research report on the global GaN semiconductor devices market for the historical period of 2017–2019 and the forecast period of 2019–2027, the adoption of GaN semiconductor devices in the aerospace & defense sector is rapidly increasing, as GaN semiconductor devices have high breakdown voltage and rapid heat dissipation capacity. This is expected to boost the global GaN semiconductor devices market during the forecast period.



In terms of value, the global GaN semiconductor devices market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period

Advancements in Technology: A Key Driver



There have been rapid advancements in the GaN technology, as a result of which various companies are launching new and innovative products that are cost-effective, efficient, and with better design

Moreover, in order to meet the rising demand for high-power and high-temperature applications, there has been increase in the usage of GaN semiconductor devices



These devices are widely used in radio frequency amplifiers, high-voltage applications, and LEDs, primarily due to their ability to operate at a high frequency, power density, and temperature with improved efficiency and linearity

Due to the aforementioned advantages, the demand for GaN semiconductor devices for use in various applications has increased. In order to meet the rising demand for GaN semiconductor devices, large players operating in the market have been utilizing economies of scale.



Thus, increase in the use of technologically advanced GaN semiconductor devices in various applications is anticipated to be a prominent factor driving the global GaN semiconductor devices market during the forecast period



Increasing Use of GaN FETs for Power Management in Space Applications: Latest Market Trend



GaN semiconductor devices have features such as high temperature resistivity, high conductivity, high oscillation frequency, and low resistance, owing to which, they are widely used in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense



Wide band gap (WBG) semiconductor technologies, such as gallium nitride field effect transistors (GaN FETs), are being adopted in space applications for the purpose of power management and conversion. These devices feature extremely low gate charge, low radio data system (RDS) (ON), and high breakdown voltage, which enable power management systems to operate at high switching frequencies and deliver high efficiency.

Moreover, the Research Ministry of Germany and Saxon State Government have funded a new research laboratory in order to quickly industrialize the research results of GaN semiconductor devices. The European Space Agency (ESA) has acknowledged GaN as the key facilitating technology for space applications.



The ESA has launched an initiative called GREAT (GaN Reliability Enhancement and Technology Transfer) in order to develop new applications and improve products comprising wide band gap (WBG) semiconductor technologies. These factors are expected to drive the global GaN semiconductor devices market during the forecast period.

Moreover, GaN high-performance amplifiers are expected to boost competitiveness in the telecommunications industry during the forecast period



High Cost Incurred in Production of GaN Devices a Major Challenge for GaN Semiconductor Devices Market



One of the major restraints of the global GaN semiconductor devices market is the higher production cost of pure gallium nitride than silicon carbide, which has been a prominent semiconductor material used in high-voltage power electronics for a decade



Various costs involved in the production of GaN devices are cost of substrate, fabrication, packaging, support electronics, and development. Thus, high cost is one of the major challenges in the commercialization of GaN-based devices.



Though producing GaN in large volumes can help overcome these issues, currently, no widespread method is adopted for producing GaN in bulk, as it requires high operating pressures and temperatures, low material quality, and limited scalability



GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Competition Landscape



Detailed profiles of providers of GaN semiconductor devices have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies



Key players operating in the global GaN semiconductor devices market are

Cree, Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

FUJITSU

GaN Systems

NICHIA CORPORATION

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Transphorm Inc.

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Key Developments



Major providers of GaN semiconductor devices are focusing on the development of technologically advanced high-power and cost-effective GaN semiconductor devices. Other key developments in the global GaN semiconductor devices market are as follows:



In January 2020, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation demonstrated the power of the GaN technology to enhance consumer applications including self-driving cars, drones, robots, wireless power solutions, and cutting-edge automotive solutions at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, U.S.



Fujitsu, in August 2018, announced to have developed a crystal structure that increases current and voltage in gallium nitride high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs). The structure has capability to triple the output power of transistors used for transmitters in the microwave band



In the report on the global GaN semiconductor devices market, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of GaN semiconductor devices. The 'Competition Landscape' section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view of company market share analysis of key players operating in the global GaN semiconductor devices market.



