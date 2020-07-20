Gana Koota in Kundali Matching and Its Significance in Marriage

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- It has been a very ancient tradition in India that the Kundalis of the bride and the groom be matched in order to ascertain their compatibility. This is known as Kundali Matching. Kundali is the Indian term for horoscope which is a forecast or prediction of events based on the accurate position of stars at the time of the individual's birth. A man or a woman, every individual's horoscope is different except in the rarest of scenarios. Coming to Kundali Matching or Gun Milan, this eight step procedure each gana of a person is matched with the other based on the horoscopes. The total score is calculated for all the three ganas which is deva, manushya and rakshasa.



Gana is nothing but a quality or characteristic in a person. If the person is believed to have deva or divine guna, he or she is humble in nature, are wise and fascinated by philanthropic activities and most of them indulge in the same as well. The manushya or human gana is a quality which makes an individual gentle, intellectual and are believed to acquire more wealth. The last gana, rakshas or demon is a quality that makes a person have bad temper and stubborn.



While matching the kundali of a bride and a groom, the best possible combination is deva and manushya. However, it is not as straight forward as it seems. All the 27 nakshatras or stars are taken into consideration while calculating the score for both the individuals. The maximum score is 6 which is a perfect score for the couple to be married. However, if the score is 0 or below 3, the couple is said to have gana dosha. When people with gana dosha get married, knowingly or unknowingly, it is not going to be a harmonious one.



About Gana Koota in Astrology

Gana Koota is an ancient system used in Indian Astrology to determine the compatibility of a couple in marriage. The compatibility is determined by a score which is calculated by taking several aspects into account. The higher the score the greater is the compatibility and the lower the score it indicates that the relationship might face hardships.



Media Contact



https://www.deccanchronicle.com/in-focus/140720/magic-of-kundali-matching-in-the-era-of-advanced-technologies-and-mode.html