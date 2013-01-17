'Gangnam' Star Psy to Star in Super Bowl 2013 Ad

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Heyy! Super Bowl 2013 is going Gangnam Style. South Korean global phenomenon, Psy will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Wonderful Pistachios.



The Super Bowl Commercials 2013 that was filmed in North Hollywood, is the Wonderful Pistachios's first Super Bowl ad and will be Psy's first ad aired in the United States.



"The Super Bowl is way too big for me," jokes Psy (real name Jai-Sang Park). "I never dreamed of being a singer in America, so I of course never dreamed of being in a Super Bowl ad."



Psy's video making fun at the upper-class lifestyle in South Korea has notched 1.1 billion YouTube views.Advertisers in the Super Bowl, a pop culture event with gobs of social-media buzz, are latching onto pop culture figures guaranteed to garner even more social-media chatter.



Supermodels including Kate Upton and Bar Refaeli are starring in other spots. And Psy has now been snatched up by a Super Bowl Ad rookie eager for attention.Pop culture experts say his appearance will draw lots of attention - but not necessarily the kind that Wonderful Pistachios wants.



Pop culture guru Robert Thompson says,"Pistachios will get a lot of attention for signing Psy, and when you're in the pistachio business, that's a good thing. But Psy already is becoming an old joke."



However, executives at Wonderful Pistachios are ecstatic about signing Psy. "He's penetrated the cultural consciousness of the United States," says Marc Seguin, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios, the biggest nut brand for Paramount Farms. "We knew the Super Bowl would require something really special to stand out."



The ultra-familiar song Gangnam Style will appear with different words in the 30-second commercial, Psy says. He says he's also working on a new single that will be out soon.



This is the time of year when pistachio sales rocket, most of that sales spurt concentrated a week or two before the Super Bowl, says Seguin. To nail home its relationship with Psy, the brand will place 50,000 pistachio displays with Psy's image in supermarkets.



Psy is better known by young folks than old, says Thompson, who is a professor of pop culture at Syracuse University. Thompson says he did an informal poll. All but four of his 110 undergraduate students knew who Psy was. But when he asked 20 of his neighbors -- older than 65 -- if they knew Psy, only one did.



