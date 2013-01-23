Gangnam Style Famous PSY Will Be Doing the Super Bowl 2013 Wonder Pistachios Commercial

ApplenMicro

Wonderful Pistachios has signed up the Gangnam style fame star PSY to do the company’s 30 second commercial , that will be aired during the Super bowl 2013 . PSY is also expected to dance the Gangnam style during the Super Bowl 2013 .

 

Wonderful Pistachios will be airing a 30 second slot and it will be featuring PSY in a green suite cracking the Pista Shells . Seems there will also be a specially written version of the famous song that will be running during the Super Bowl 2013 Ad . Apart from the Super Bowl commercials , Psy is also expected to be doing the famous Gangnam style dance during the Super Bowl . There are also news that he might be accompanied by President Obama on stage . Seems PSY is planning to use the Super Bowl 2013 performance to make his famous dance and ease the tension between North and South Korea . He wants to promote peace by urging the North and South Korean dancers to perform with him .

The Gangnam style video by PSY was one of the biggest hits of the year and it has crossed over 1 billion views on Youtube to become the highest viewed video on the internet outranking Justin Bieber's ‘As Long as You Love Me’ and Katy Perry's ‘Wide Awake’ . Inspired by the dance style many celebrities like Britney Spears , Hugh Jackman , Google's Eric Schmidt , Bruce Forsyth , UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon , Amitabh Bachchan , Heidi Klum and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan had danced the moves .

Park Jae-sang aka. Psy was born in the Gangnam district of Seoul , South Korea . He had attended studies at Boston University and the Berklee College of Music , but dropped out to pursue his music interests . Since 2000 to 2012 Psy has released various music albums .

