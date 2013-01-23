Gangnam Style Famous PSY Will Be Doing the Super Bowl 2013 Wonder Pistachios Commercial

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- This Super Bowl 2013 , the Gangnam style famous Psy will be doing a commercial for Wonderful Pistachios . Interested folks may check out more detailed information HERE.



Wonderful Pistachios will be airing a 30 second slot and it will be featuring PSY in a green suite cracking the Pista Shells . Seems there will also be a specially written version of the famous song that will be running during the Super Bowl 2013 Ad . Apart from the Super Bowl commercials , Psy is also expected to be doing the famous Gangnam style dance during the Super Bowl . There are also news that he might be accompanied by President Obama on stage . Seems PSY is planning to use the Super Bowl 2013 performance to make his famous dance and ease the tension between North and South Korea . He wants to promote peace by urging the North and South Korean dancers to perform with him .



The Gangnam style video by PSY was one of the biggest hits of the year and it has crossed over 1 billion views on Youtube to become the highest viewed video on the internet outranking Justin Bieber's ‘As Long as You Love Me’ and Katy Perry's ‘Wide Awake’ . Inspired by the dance style many celebrities like Britney Spears , Hugh Jackman , Google's Eric Schmidt , Bruce Forsyth , UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon , Amitabh Bachchan , Heidi Klum and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan had danced the moves .



Park Jae-sang aka. Psy was born in the Gangnam district of Seoul , South Korea . He had attended studies at Boston University and the Berklee College of Music , but dropped out to pursue his music interests . Since 2000 to 2012 Psy has released various music albums .



