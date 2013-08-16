Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. Announces New Facebook Promotion

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. is pleased to announce its new Facebook promotion. The company currently stands at 89 likes and their goal is to reach 100 by the end of the month. When they reach the 100th like, they will offer a very special Facebook discount special to customers who like the page. To help Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. reach their social media goal for the month, please visit and like their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gannon-Chimney-Masonry-Repair/408005445975246. To increase the company’s chances of reaching 100 likes, please feel free to share the page with friends and family. The more people who know about the company’s wonderful chimney repair services, the better.



Along with participating in this promotion, visitors can also find out more information through the company’s Facebook page. Recent customers can feel free to leave feedback on how satisfied they were with Gannon’s craftsmanship. Potential customers can also use the social media platform to ask questions or address their personal chimney concerns. A representative from Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. will be monitoring the Facebook page throughout the day and will have answer to everyone’s questions. In the future, visitors can check back for discount codes, specials and much more. Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. has more to offer their customers than any other chimney repair service in the Willow Grove, PA area.



After liking and checking out the company’s Facebook page, visitors can head over to the official Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. website. There, visitors will find out everything they need to know about the services offered. Now is the time for residents to have their chimneys cleaned before the upcoming cold winter season. The professionals at Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. will repair, reline and rebuild a chimney before the winter hits. They also have experience installing dampers and caps, sweeping chimneys, waterproofing basements and much more. To set up a consultation, please call 215-657-1292 today.



About Gannon Chimney Repair Inc.

Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. has served Willow Grove, PA and surrounding areas for over 40 years by maintaining, repairing and cleaning fireplaces and chimneys. Customers in need of finding the right solutions for their homes or businesses can contact the company for professional service. The skilled masonry craftsmen employed by Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. have years of experience in brick work. By listening to the ideas from their customers, Gannon is able to complete any job at an affordable price.



For more information, please visit http://gannonchimney.com/.