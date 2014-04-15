Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. Now Offering Basement Waterproofing Services This April

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- As home’s become older, it gets increasingly difficult to properly maintain the foundation and structure of the house. With the amount of precipitation and heavy snow the greater Philadelphia area has suffered this winter, homeowners are beginning to experience leaks and water creeping into the home. Water can enter the home through cracks in the foundation, roof shingles, frozen pipes, or improper filtration. With heavy rain expected through April, Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for basement waterproofing this April. Waterproofing in Philadelphia is highly effective when the home is built at or below ground level.



Homeowners who have had problems with persisting leaks, or water seeping into the home during storms, cringe every time they see rain in the forecast. A professional waterproofing project will help ease the mind of clients and ensure the homes foundation and floors remain dry through the next storm and beyond. Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. uses high quality equipment and analysis to get rid of the water buildup as quickly as possible. Their waterproofing in Bucks County includes various methods that are used depending on each home’s unique circumstance.



Whether it’s implementing interior water drainage, exterior drainage with waterproof coatings, or wall and floor sealers, clients will trust that Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. will successfully prevent water from entering the building. When an interior drainage system is installed in the home, water will be diverted out of the basement and away from the home. As experts in the industry, they’ll install French drains and sump pumps, while sealing any leaking pipes.



The proper waterproofing project will decrease the basement’s vulnerability from becoming infested with water damage that leads to mold. Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. provides their valued clientele with a free estimate so they can get a first-hand look at the home and provide an accurate quote. To hear more about their services, or make an appointment to get the basement waterproofed before the heavy April showers arrive, visit the website today.



About Gannon Chimney Repair Inc.

Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. has served Willow Grove, PA and surrounding areas for over 40 years by maintaining, repairing and cleaning fireplaces and chimneys. Customers in need of finding the right solutions for their homes or businesses can contact the company for professional service. The skilled masonry craftsmen employed by Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. have years of experience in brick work. By listening to the ideas from their customers, Gannon is able to complete any job at an affordable price.



For more information, please visit http://www.gannonchimney.com/.