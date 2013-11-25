Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. Now Offering Heater Chimney Cleanings This December

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- It is recommended that every homeowner has their chimney cleaned at least once per year or after every cord of wood. As many homeowners are starting to turn the heat on in their homes and stock up the firewood for burning a fire on a relaxing weekend evening, Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for heater chimney cleanings this December. Older homes in the Greater Philadelphia area may be heated by a heater chimney, which is a metal chimney powered by a metal firebox.



The professionals from Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. will clean the chimney by removing any soot or buildup of debris during the fall and summer months. Debris can cause the chimney’s flue pipe to be blocked and risk the chance of smoke or carbon monoxide entering the home because there’s no place for it to escape. Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. will thoroughly clean and sweep the chimney to provide a safe home environment for home fires in the fireplace. They will conduct various tests for proper drafting and make sure the use of a fireplace won’t damage the heating system of a client’s home.



With the winter season quickly approaching and the cold weather starting to hit the Montgomery and Bucks County areas, it is vital to have the chimney cleaned so the indoor air quality of the home remains at a healthy level and the burning fires blow smoke away from the home’s foundation. For those interested in a special for chimney services, customers are encouraged to visit the Gannon Chimney & Masonry Repair Facebook page. Currently sitting at 99 “likes,” the professional chimney repair service has announced they will offer discounted prices and various specials once their number of “likes” hits 100. Everyone needs a quality annual chimney repair service, and all it takes is a simple click of the mouse to enjoy special prices when the chimney needs to be serviced most.



Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. offers their valued clients a free estimate for chimney repairs. For more information about the heater chimney cleanings, please call 215-657-1292 or visit them on the web today.



About Gannon Chimney Repair Inc.

Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. has served Willow Grove, PA and surrounding areas for over 40 years by maintaining, repairing and cleaning fireplaces and chimneys. Customers in need of finding the right solutions for their homes or businesses can contact the company for professional service. The skilled masonry craftsmen employed by Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. have years of experience in brick work. By listening to the ideas from their customers, Gannon is able to complete any job at an affordable price.



For more information, please visit Gannon Chimney Repair Inc..