Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. Now Offering Stucco Restoration Services This Fall 2013

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- For commercial or residential properties that have damaged or molded stucco coatings on their building or home, Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for stucco restoration this Fall 2013 season. Stucco is a cement-like material that is applied on the siding of a structure, usually over brick or stone, to add extra appeal and durability to the exterior of the home.



Due to harsh weather conditions and improper installations, many homes experience water damage or termite infestation due to the cracks and wear of the material. Servicing their clients with stucco and any other masonry restoration in Montgomery County, the contractors at Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. will work diligently and efficiently to correct the damage in a timely manner.



They will use their expertise to repair the stucco and solve any problems associated with the siding. Over time, stucco will chip and leave the home vulnerable to the possibility of rain water seeping through the cracks, which could affect the indoor air quality of the home or place of business, especially as colder weather is looming. There are certain conditions that must be maintained with a stucco structure, such as metal screeds at least four inches above the ground to enable the water to safely drain, and Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. will inspect every inch of the coating for complete customer satisfaction.



In addition to stucco restoration, Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. also offers brick and stone veneer and repointing, depending on the exterior build of the home or business. They offer free initial estimates for stucco and masonry restoration in Bucks County to communicate the cost of the project with their clients. The cost of a restoration depends on the damage to the structure and how easily it can be brought back to its original state. For more information regarding their masonry repair services or to have a chimney inspected by professionals, please call 215-310-0223 today.



About Gannon Chimney Repair Inc.

Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. has served Willow Grove, PA and surrounding areas for over 40 years by maintaining, repairing and cleaning fireplaces and chimneys. Customers in need of finding the right solutions for their homes or businesses can contact the company for professional service. The skilled masonry craftsmen employed by Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. have years of experience in brick work. By listening to the ideas from their customers, Gannon is able to complete any job at an affordable price.



For more information, please visit http://gannonchimney.com/.