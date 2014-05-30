Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. Providing Free Estimates for Chimney Repairs This June

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- In the spring, many homeowners focus their efforts on improving the exterior of their property. As homes age, chimneys can begin to see cracks and deterioration to their brick and stucco materials. Before the cracks get larger, Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. is announcing free estimates for their chimney repairs this June. Servicing the greater Philadelphia area, the professionals will travel to the client’s home to look at the damage to the chimney, offering an accurate and fair estimate for the project.



The company utilizes the highest quality of materials to ensure the chimney is effectively preventing outdoor elements from entering the home or causing further damage. Every property is different, and Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. uses their knowledge and expertise to determine whether a replacement will be most beneficial in the long run, or a simple repair will suffice. As cracks go without maintenance, further damage can occur to the interior of the residence. Rain water can seep into the foundation, leaving homeowners with another mess to clean up. Rain has become prevalent throughout May, and repairing cracks in the chimney leaves the interior of the home protected, and their waterproofing in Philadelphia adds to the peace of mind.



For complete customer satisfaction, the experienced professionals will install stainless steel chimney flue liners for added safety. These products stop deterioration and allow the exhaust to be removed. Proper upkeep of the home’s chimney will enhance the life of the materials and provide a stylish look to the property. Other services offered by Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. include sweeping, cap installations, relining, brick pointing, and dryer vent cleaning in Bucks County. Free estimates are available for whichever service their client’s need. To hear more, please contact the company today.



About Gannon Chimney Repair Inc.

Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. has served Willow Grove, PA and surrounding areas for over 40 years by maintaining, repairing and cleaning fireplaces and chimneys. Customers in need of finding the right solutions for their homes or businesses can contact the company for professional service. The skilled masonry craftsmen employed by Gannon Chimney Repair Inc. have years of experience in brick work. By listening to the ideas from their customers, Gannon is able to complete any job at an affordable price.



For more information, please visit http://www.gannonchimney.com/.