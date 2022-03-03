Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.



Investors who are current long term investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: GOTU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Gaotu Techedu Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GOTU stocks, concerns whether certain Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, helping Archegos make trades and lending it capital in the form of margin lending.



The plaintiff claims that during one week in late March 2021, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley traded on inside information by selling large amounts of GOTU stock based on then publicly undisclosed information obtained through their relationship with troubled multi-billion dollar family office Archegos Capital Management.



On July 25, 2021, China released new regulations that ban companies that teach school curriculums from making profits, raising capital or going public.



Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) declined from $142.7 per share in January 2021 to as low as $2.25 per share on August 23, 2021.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) common shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, the Defendants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley traded while in possession of material non-public information and that Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos, that Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential, that nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares.



Those who purchased shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



