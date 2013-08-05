Gap Year Escape Travel Site to Celebrate Its Fourth Anniversary with Travel Guide Giveaway

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Gap Year Escape, a travel website that is devoted to helping, educating, and inspiring people who are considering embarking on a Gap Year, career break, or perhaps a long backpacking trip around the world, has just announced that it plans to celebrate its fourth anniversary in a very special way.



Starting on August 4, 2013, people may download the site’s first independently published travel guide for free. The “Escape Guide to The Ultimate Gap Year: The Essential Guide To Your Year Out,” which was published through Kindle Direct Publishing, will be available to download at no cost for five days. The new travel guide, which is the first in the Escape Guide series, is available in both the UK Edition and the US Edition.



Gap Year Escape is the brainchild of Amar Hussain, a man who—like many hardworking people—needed to get away from it all for a while. Amar booked a round the world flight and set off on an adventure to traverse the globe. Although Amar created the site back in 2009 as a way to write about and document all that he saw and experienced during his incredible journey, the site has grown significantly over the past four years. Amar continues to travel the world to this day as a nomadic entrepreneur.



As Amar notes in an article on his travel website, taking a year out is a fulfilling and incredible journey and he wishes that more people could experience a Gap Year.



“People say I’m living the dream. No, I’m living ‘A’ dream. My dream,” Amar wrote, urging others to follow up on their own daydreams of travel.



“Whether you are taking a gap year before university, delaying joining the working population or in need of a refreshing career break, taking a gap year to work, volunteer, travel or study can be one of the most rewarding, exhilarating and educating life experiences one can have.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Gap Year Escape is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of in-depth and helpful articles and posts pertaining to Gap Years; filled with advice and tips about travel gear, budgeting, and much more.



