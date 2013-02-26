Gapfast Patio Spacers Pitched on BBC's Dragon's Den

Basildon, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Gapfast announced today that sales of its revolutionary paving spacer have far outstripped the company’s forecast following its appearance on the popular BBC television programme Dragon’s Den. Company owner, Craig Amor, pitched his unique product to the five famous Dragons’ - the upshot from which is that Gapfast has gained worldwide publicity (they have just received their first order from the USA) for its growing Basildon business.



The idea for the product came from Craig Amor who has decades of experience in the paving & construction industry.



Prior to Gapfast paving spacers were virtual products. Whilst the need for paving spacers has never been in dispute they have never before been readily available and typically had to be made from wood off-cuts or whatever could be adapted for this purpose.



“The spacer fills such an obvious need, yet amazingly, nothing like this has been available on the market until now” says Craig.



He also points out “every DIY leaflet or online guide explaining how to lay a patio or how to build a patio will specify a requirement for spacers…..until now you had to devise your own”



Whilst the Gapfast spacer may seem a very simple plastic widget the development has been considerable as it has been designed to be an integral component of a patio that both enhances the finished look and inherently adds strength to the structure. Gapfast are available in both Crosses and Tees so whatever paving slabs you choose or the laying pattern, a bespoke spacer is now available to assist you in patio paving.



The product is manufactured here in the UK and the company is very proud of this coupled with the very competitive pricing. As alluded to the Company’s founder has extensive experience in this marketplace and has already built a very successful business marketing paving sealers.



