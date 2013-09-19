Garage and Body Shop Handles All Collision Repairs in Austin

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- A complete set of services for collision repair Austin drivers can depend on are now provided by Ellis & Salazar, a local garage and body shop with facilities on the north, northwest, and south sides of town. The company handles all stages of the process, from towing, repair and insurance claims, giving auto body Austin customers someone to rely on.



Reduced stress and high satisfaction are real goals of the business. The highest quality parts, equipment, and materials are used at the body shop in Austin so vehicles run as well as before the collision. In addition, rental vehicle, courtesy driver, towing, and insurance claims are handled by a locally owned organization built on trust.



Ellis & Salizar can handle any auto repair Austin drivers require. The company can replace parts and make full use of its Car-O-Liner frame repair systems, which can pull a bent frame back to its original configuration. A specialized frame measuring system is also utilized to restore and check the integrity of the frame and the customer’s vehicle.



Free estimates, an 18-month paint maintenance plan, and National Lifetime Warranty are provided as well, no matter what kind of repair. The company offers specialized consulting, knowledge, and maintenance services such as state inspections, oil and filter changes, tune-ups, wheel alignments, and more.



For those requiring auto repair Austin TX is served by an auto expert providing the best in personalized service. Drivers can call the company at 512-298-6593 to get a free quote or schedule an appointment directly online. Visit www.ellisandsalazar.com to learn more.



About Ellis & Salazar

Ellis & Salazar Garage & Body Shop has operated in the Austin area for over 50 years. It provides an honest approach to auto repair service and employs dedicated, continually educated staff. Also involved in community service, the company uses state-of-the-art equipment to restore vehicles to their pre-accident condition, serving three locations throughout the city.