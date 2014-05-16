Garage Cabinets Introduces Versatile Storage Solutions

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- It's time to get serious about garage organization. It seems like the easy place to throw those Christmas decorations and hockey gear and leftover paint, but if left unorganized, it will become a family's nightmare next time they want to start a project.



Whether the garage is big or small or awkwardly shaped of used for family business, Garage Cabinets has a storage solution to accommodate it. Though they have systems of garage cabinets at http://www.garagecabinets.com/why-choose-workspace-cabinets/ readymade, they also allow for mix and matching, allowing families to add-on the features they need.



With their online project help service and online design system, Garage Cabinets makes the process of design and installation a breeze.



Better yet, Garage Cabinets understands the need for both utility and style. Not only are their garage storage cabinets at http://www.garagecabinets.com/cabinet-choices/ American Made with quality materials that are backed-up by a 10 year warranty, they are also good looking and can be colored according to taste.



Garage Cabinets offers five different powder coat color options for storage doors and four different colors on the boxes themselves. The options for varieties is incredible.



Some families think that investing in garage storage is just not worth their time, maybe because their space is too big or their need is too big or maybe even that their space is too limited.



Not to worry at all. Garage Cabinets has solutions for that as well. Say, for instance, that a family's garage space is small. Their storage solution could be as simple as lining just one wall with a couple standard tall cabinets.



These come in three different widths, so it will give maximum storage but will still allow for a car to be parked. Then, combine that tall shelf with an overhead garage storage at http://www.garagecabinets.com/overhead-storage/system . This will take up no floor or wall space but will still allow easy-access and storage for things like tires and bins of holiday decor.



The same is true for big space garages. Combine all sorts of garage cabinet systems, as many as needed, and throw in a few overhead systems. Voila. Suddenly that need doesn't seem so much to do anymore.



For further information please contact: http://www.garagecabinets.com/