Garage Door Denver Business a Authentic Garage Door Service Company Opens New Office

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- As most homeowners know, nothing will negatively impact the overall look of a home like a worn out and dented garage door.



In addition to being a potential security concern, an old garage door can truly be an eyesore. According to estimates, the garage door can account for over 40 percent of a home’s curb appeal, so keeping this part of the house looking nice is especially important.



A garage door service company has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping customers throughout the state of Colorado with all of their garage door related needs.



A Authentic Garage Door Service Company, which recently opened a new office in Denver, prides itself on offering its customers timely and professional service, all at affordable prices.



From Denver garage doors that need to be repaired or replaced to servicing garage door openers, the friendly and knowledgeable staff from A Authentic Garage Door Service Company is ready, willing and able to help.



“At A Authentic Garage Door Service Company, we are proud to provide Colorado residents with all their garage door repair needs,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that from a new install to a garage door repair Denver area A Authentic’s team has the knowledge and expertise to provide a professional, timely job.



“At A Authentic Garage Door we use only the best garage door products, so you can have confidence that your garage door will be working properly for years to come.”



Because a broken garage door can lead to a security problem, the garage door Denver company also offers emergency service as well as same-day service and repair on all garage doors. For customers looking for garage door service Denver area A Authentic can also provide valuable peace of mind.



In addition to installation and repair, the garage doors Denver area company also helps homeowners safely and easily open and close their garage doors. The company stocks the quiet and powerful Lift Master line of garage door openers, which uses an innovative Protector System that projects an invisible beam of light across the garage door opening. If anything gets in the way of the light, the garage door will not close, which helps keep people, pets and objects safe around the garage door closing area.



About A Authentic Garage Door Service Company

At A Authentic Garage Door Service Company, the experienced team of garage door repair and replacement experts provides timely and professional service at economical prices. The company, which was founded by Darrell Peruch, is licensed, bonded and insured and offers a full line of garage door related services. Whether a garage door is in need of repair or a full replacement, A Authentic Garage Door Service Company is a one-stop shop for all garage door service needs. For more information, please visit http://www.coloradogaragedoors.com