Garage Door Repair Torrance Pros Announce the Launch of Their New Website

Garage Door Repair Torrance spokesman said, “Garage doors are one of the most vulnerable entry points to your house. A thief armed only with a wire hanger can either hook the release handle directly or the cord to the release handle. Then it’s very easy for the thief to enter the house by lifting the garage door they're in.”



The spokesman added that it is easy to prevent this from happening by taking a plastic zip tie, which is available at any home improvement store and threading it through the emergency release latch. The tie is strong enough to prevent the latch from being pulled open by a hanger, but weak enough to break in an emergency.



If a home or business owner is not sure how to do this, a Garage Door Repair Torrance Pro technician can assist with the installation. In addition, an overhead garage door does require a minimal level of preventative maintenance to keep it functioning at its optimum level of performance.



This will also reduce wear and tear and the need for an early replacement. According to the spokesman, a garage door should be inspected and maintained annually.



The Garage Door Repair Torrance Pros spokesman added, “Garage doors have several hinges that require lubrication, along with rollers and springs. Homeowners can purchase a heavy-duty lubricant from their local garage door repair professional, if they feel comfortable doing the job themselves. However, having it done by a professional, along with a full inspection of the garage door may be a better option.”



The Garage Door Repair Torrance Pros spokesman warned about using light-duty lubricants, such as WD-40. He said, “They are only suitable for cleaning the tracks of an automatic garage door. Keep in mind that an overhead garage door opener has a heavy workload, and a lubricant like WD-40 just isn’t heavy duty enough. I recommend using a silicon spray or motor oil, to keep the door operating smoothly and quietly.”



