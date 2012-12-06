Garage Express Offers a New, Full Line of Doors and Accessories

Wilmington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- As of November 1st 2012, Garage Express is now offering new products: Amarr Garage doors. A full line of garage door parts and accessories including; Liftmaster garage door openers, and programmable remotes. “Now residents of south eastern North Carolina can benefit from a wide variety of garage door styles, and garage doors sizes,” says the company.



About the new line of Amarr Garage doors



Garage Express is pleased to offer a full line of Amarr Garage doors. Amarr garage doors are a family operated American manufacturer that has been building garage doors for over 60 years. Their catalogue offers both residential and commercial doors in over 300 styles which come in a variety of materials including: wood, steel, and composite wood.



“I have a great deal of respect for the quality and affordability Amarr garage doors provide will for our customers,” says Edward Escoffery, President of Garage Express. The company began offering the line at the start of November, and continues to offer it to their customers.



About Garage Express

Quality, and refinement are the hallmark of all our structures. Garage Express is a design-build garage contractor and able to handle all of our consultations, design needs, and estimates under one roof. Not having to pay sub-contractors for these services allows the company to offer them to their customers free of charge.



“Many other garage contractors make empty promises and have allowed quality to be sacrificed to increase their profit margins, but quality is our first priority at Garage Express. We challenge anyone to find a better garage at a comparable price,” says Escoffery, “Garage Express uses only the finest materials, and highly skilled craftsmen to construct our buildings.”



With Garage Express, it couldn't be easier to get started: just choose a building style, and we will design your blueprints, and take care of all the necessary permits and paper work at no additional costs. You can be using your new garage in just a few weeks. If you need some help decided which garage plan might work best for you, Garage Express’s experienced professionals garage contractors are available for a free no obligation consultation.



