Garage Remedy Introduces New Garage Cabinet Storage Solutions

Garage Remedy has introduced new garage cabinet storage solutions to transform homeowners' garages from cluttered to convenient. These handsome garage organizers are ideal for homeowners who want something functional and stylish. No matter a customer's garage organization needs, Garage Remedy has a solution.



Garage Remedy makes use of several components to create unique storage configurations. The Monkey Bar system is a new and flexible garage shelving system. With bars and hooks, this system allows Garage Remedy to create essential storage designs for any needs. Floor coatings provide beauty and durability to control dust and resist spills.



One component that can make a difference in organizational planning and provide beauty and a professional, finished appearance to a garage is a cabinet system. Built-in cabinets keep clutter out of sight while providing a seamless appearance. Cabinetry can be one of the most useful and beautiful storage components in any garage.



Garage Remedy utilizes the Ulti-MATE Garage Storage Cabinet system to accomplish a customer's garage organization needs beautifully. These cabinets offer a sleek, modern look to any garage and function as a usable foundation for garage storage solutions.



Beginning with the cabinet unit, Ulti-Mate offers several sizes and configurations to meet various needs. The modular cabinets can be built to different specifications so that homeowners can purchase exactly the amount of storage they need without sacrificing space. Cabinets feature adjustable shelving and pull-out drawer space for organizing smaller items.



Ulti-MATE cabinets do not sacrifice appearance to utility. They offer a clean, finished look that brings beauty to any garage.



Tough and durable, Ulti-MATE cabinets are made of a thermofused particle substrate laminate layered over MDF for strength, stability and long-lasting wear. The Ulti-Mate Cabinet System features:



- 150-pound rated shelving

- 75-pound rated drawers

- Ergonomic hardware

- Strong aluminum feet for stability

- ¾-inch MDF construction

- Finished in white, maple, slate, coco or power-coated red or granite

- Six widths, four depths and seven heights to fit any garage configuration

- Full-extension runner for maximum reach

- Soft-closing door and blind corners for safety



Cabinets can make a big difference in how functional a garage space becomes. With the right cabinets, clutter can be controlled and the garage space organized, making it easy for homeowner to store and find all their important items.



Adding flexible cabinetry to a garage also allows homeowners to change the system and evolve their storage options as needs change.



About Garage Remedy

Garage Remedy offers garage storage solutions including Ulti-MATE cabinets, Monkey Bar systems and floor coatings to transform garages into functional, beautiful areas for homeowners. Serving all of California, Garage Remedy is a great way to organize a garage space quickly and revolutionize storage options. Homeowners can take advantage of a variety of storage options to create the ideal garage space.



