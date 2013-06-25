Garage Remedy Offers Homeowners Garage Organization Tips

Trabuco Canyon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Garage Remedy is offering consumers handy garage organization tips that are sure to solve their clutter problems. As leading providers of garage cabinets in Orange County , their expertise is highly sought after by consumers eager to make improvements to their cluttered garage.



However, organizing a garage does not have to be difficult. Garage Remedy offers these practical tips for garage organization and storage planning:



- Utilize wall space. Garages have more wall space than floor space, so it is important to make good use of these vertical storage possibilities. When planning garage storage, think "up" and not "out." Cabinets, such as those designed by Ulti-Mate, are a great solution to garage storage needs and also provide protection for more delicate items. Shelving helps homeowners utilize higher wall spaces.



- Designate “zones” for items. Finding anything after a span of time depends largely on putting it where it can be located logically. Zoning areas of garage storage for hobbies, tools, lawn and garden and box storage allows homeowners to see at a glance where items are stored and significantly reduces “look” time.



- Use the right type of storage. It is important to consider each item and answer the following questions: How often will this item be used? How heavy is it? How flexible is it? Can it be put into another container for storage? Once these questions are answered, it is much easier to assign spaces or “homes” to items. For example, a wheelbarrow that is used weekly should not be placed on a high shelf or in the back of a cabinet; instead, it should be hung on hooks such as those used in the Monkey Bar system for easy access.



- Plan for the long term. For items that will not be needed on a daily or weekly basis, long-term storage may be the best solution. Long-term storage should be designed for flexibility to meet changing needs and safety in access. High shelves can serve for boxes and other storage containers if the homeowner has a safe way to bring them down when needed.



Choosing the right storage solutions and implementing them takes work but pays off in the form of an organized, beautiful garage. Garage Remedy can help homeowners design and implement workable storage solutions that compliment, not hinder, their lifestyle. Homeowners eager to see how garage organization can improve their lives are encouraged to call Garage Remedy today.



