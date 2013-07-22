Garage Remedy Offers Strong Racks Ceiling Storage

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- There are a number of ways that garage organizers solve storage issues when they assess a homeowner’s needs. They may recommend garage cabinet installation as the best way to organize garage, or they may find that Monkey Bars shelving is the best way to reduce clutter and keep items handy.



One option that an organizer of a garage may use is ceiling racks. Ceiling racks provide overhead storage space for boxes, large and bulky items or rarely-used items. Garage Remedy, a garage organization company in Orange County, specializes in garage shelving systems such as the Strong Racks system.



Strong Racks manufactures the world’s safest, strongest ceiling storage systems for garages. Rated for the highest weight capacity in the industry, Strong Racks are tested to ensure safety and strength. Strong Racks safely hold more than any other garage ceiling storage system and are rated for up to 1,000 pounds for each 4' by 8' rack. This means that almost anything can be placed safely on Strong Racks shelving with no worries about collapses or other accidents from low shelf weight resistance.



The Strong Racks system is flexible and simple to use. Featuring the thickest grade of steel girders and a 2-inch safety lip to prevent objects from falling, Strong Racks is the toughest and safest storage rack system available to homeowners.



Garage Remedy professionals not only recommend Strong Racks systems to their customers, they also install them quickly and easily. While installing pre-bought storage can be daunting, Garage Remedy can easily install not only Strong Racks for ceiling storage but Monkey Bar storage systems and garage cabinets as well as polyurea floor treatments.



With the combination of Monkey Bar shelving systems , Strong Racks ceiling storage and custom garage cabinets, the days of a cluttered, messy and unsafe garage are over. Garage Remedy is proud to offer the safest, strongest and best solutions for garage storage possible, including Monkey Bars garage shelving, Strong Racks ceiling storage and a variety of other garage storage products and services.



About Garage Remedy

Garage Remedy is a company that specializes in garage shelving systems in Orange County as well as overhead racks and garage cabinets for versatile storage, as well as beautiful polyurea floor coatings. Homeowners can have a neat, clean garage in no time at all with the help of the professionals at Garage Remedy. Garage Remedy offers professional organization services to help homeowners tackle messy garages as well as installation of all products so that homeowners are not faced with insurmountable construction issues. Garage Remedy is a full-service garage organization company that sells only the best products and hires only the best, most professional organizers and installation staff.



