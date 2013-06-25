Garage Remedy Offers Unique Shelving Solutions for Storage

Trabuco Canyon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Garage Remedy offers Orange County storage and garage organization solutions that meet every type of need. Customers with disorganized, cluttered garages can receive same-day service so that the space that was a mess in the morning will be neat and ready to use by the afternoon.



One of the keys to organizing and neatening any garage is to get items off the floor. Most people stack boxes and other items around their garage walls in order to keep the center floor space clear. While this works for a time, eventually the clutter will overtake the wall spaces and begin to creep into the center of the area.



Garage shelving systems are a fundamental way to organize garage spaces. However, many shelving units are inadequate to the needs of garage storage. Traditional shelving is either too narrow, too flimsy to support large weights, too limited in configuration options, or all three.



Garage shelving systems must have several features if it is to work as an organizational asset. First, shelving must be wide enough to accommodate larger and heavier items. People often want to store boxes of clothing, books and other heavy items in their garage and these boxes must be supported with a wide, stable shelf. However, garage shelving systems cannot be uniformly extremely deep or it will be difficult for family members to reach most items. In fact, having very deep shelves in a garage is discouraged since it causes items to become “lost” and may lead to children and adults taking unnecessary safety chances to climb up and reach items that have moved to the back of the shelving unit. Garage Remedy offers shelving of the right depths for all needs.



Shelving should also support large weights. If shelving is not designed to hold large weights, it is likely that it will eventually collapse. This could lead to serious injury or property damage. Garage Remedy offers shelving units that support up to 1,000 pounds per four linear feet.



Finally, shelving should be varied in its available configurations to meet all storage needs. Garage Remedy offers garage organization systems that move and change with a homeowner’s needs so that it is always appropriate.



About Garage Remedy

Garage Remedy is an expert in organizing garage spaces with versatile shelving units including the Monkey Bars system as well as cabinets and other types of storage to meet customer needs. Located in southern California, Garage Remedy also helps homeowners beautify their garages with floor treatments. With the help of Garage Remedy, homeowner can change their garages from dark, dismal dangerous and disorganized spaces full of clutter, insects and dirt into shining, beautifully organized spaces in which they will be happy to work.



For More Information: http://www.garageremedy.com or 949-279-8458