GarantiPlus Provides All Your Vehicle Services Needs

Coruña, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- GarantiPlus Mechanical Warranty has various products to offer in terms of sale of different vehicles. In fact, its products and services are considered as pioneers in the market and the industry. In fact, the company even covers post-sale matters and concerns.



Why choose GarantiPlus

Comprehensive but tailored guarantee. GarantiPlus offers a mechanical guarantee that is known to be the most competitive and comprehensive in the market; but at the same time, the guarantee has been tailored to the clients’ needs, recruitment circumstances and set cost.



Troubleshooting and post-sale solutions. Included in the company’s products and services are troubleshooting and post-sale solutions. Hence, customers are not left on their own in cases of emergencies and issues that arise after the sale has been done.



Help in sales. The products and services from GarantiPlus have also been proven to be useful and effective in helping its clients sell their cars. The former even add value to the latter.



Easy online application. Using the company’s website and online application is very easy. Even internet users who are not exactly technology savvy will surely have no trouble. The tools are intuitive and operational all year.



Wide range of products. The company offers a wide range of products as well. All of which are complete with European coverage. GarantiPlus even provides up to 24 months or 2 years guarantee for certain products.



Services

Some of the services offered by GarantiPlus Mechanical Warranty include the following: reviewers workshops that have passed approvals from the necessary authorities; big discounts in terms of parts and labor in maintenance operations; concierge; technical advice; roadside assistance 24/7; vehicle replacement; hotel expenses coverage; and vehicle repatriation.



Contact Us

For more information on the services offered by the GarantiPlus as well as other concerns, clients can visit its website at www.garantiplus.es. Contact information are also provided there.