GARB Oil & Power Corp., Announces Shareholders Meeting June 2, 2012 at 11:00

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- Garb Oil & Power Corporation (USOTC: GARB). Garb Oil & Power Corporation announces shareholders meeting Saturday June 2, at 11.00 am, to be held at Little America Hotel, 500 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.



The agenda for the shareholders meeting will be the following:



- Thorough share restructuring and the reduction of the Authorized shares

- Discussion and vote on the elimination of all Classes of Garb Preferred shares and conversion into Common stock

- Discussion and Vote on a Reverse Split to occur within the earliest possible time as per legal requirements.

- Discussion and vote on taking Garb to AMX or Small Cap exchange



Other matters



- The Reverse Split has already Board approval and is set at 3000:1, pending shareholders’ approval and legal requirements.



The delay from previous announcement is due to the time necessary to call the shareholders meeting and present the Proxy statement.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this document that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements based upon management's current expectations. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. The results anticipated by any or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Garb Oil & Power Corporation is not required to update its forward-looking statements.



Garb Oil & Power Corporation

+1-801-738-1355 Office

John Rossi President & CEO

Email: info@garbmail.com

Websites: http://www.garbop.com