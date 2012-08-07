Garbage New Album Giveaway

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Hollywood 27 Alternative Radio, your best source for free music listening online, follows up a scorching Silversun Pickups July by featuring GARBAGE as Artist of the Month in August.



With the hottest days of the summer now upon us, one of Live 365's top Alternative stations kicks on the cool with Garbage new album, NOT YOUR KIND OF PEOPLE. Hollywood 27 will play new tracks from the album all month long, plus the station is also giving away copies of NOT YOUR KIND OF PEOPLE to its listeners.



“It's been a whopping seven years since we last heard from Garbage,” says DJ Eric Battersby. “That's so long... there's probably a whole new fan base out there for them, based on age range alone. I'm really curious to see what people think of the new album, so I'm encouraging listeners to give us a shout-out either on our Station Page or our Facebook page. Let us know what you think of the band's 5th studio effort.”



Hollywood 27's NOT YOUR KIND OF PEOPLE giveaways begin on Friday August 17th. Just tune in from 1pm to 3pm (Pacific Time) to win, as all it takes is a quick email or Live 365 Shout-Out.



Another date to mark on the calender, however, is September 7th. That's when the station finally launches its big Facebook contest, giving away a year's worth of free music and a Live 365 VIP Memberships as well. You can check out the station's Facebook page here to enter the contest: http://www.facebook.com/FreeRadioOnline



About Hollywood 27 Alternative Radio

The station broadcasts music across multiple spectrums, from Alternative to Indie Rock, to 80s Retro to the occasional pop, jazz, blues, old school rap, etc. It's powered by Live365, which has broadcast continuously since 1999. Live365's end-to-end broadcast platform empowers individuals and organizations alike by giving them a "voice" to reach audiences around the globe.



