Garcinia Cambogia Becomes the Hottest New Diet Pill of 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- A new weight loss revolution has been sweeping worldwide, and it’s fast becoming a huge success. Health food and nutrition stores have seen huge demand in a supplement called Garcinia Cambogia, thanks in part to the recent recommendation by US talk show host - Dr. Oz.



This 100% natural fruit extract comes from the rainforests of South East Asia, and is said to have a whole host of health benefits, one of them being weight loss.



Clinical trials have shown that the natural ingredients found in Garcinia Cambogia have the ability to breakdown the excess carbohydrates that feature heavily in western diets. It is also claimed that it can lower bad cholesterol, and some studies have shown it may be able to reduce the size of gastric ulcers.



“Garcinia Cambogia slows down the production of citrate lyase, an enzyme our body produces to turn unused carbohydrates into stored fat. In doing so, it makes your body use those unwanted carbs, not only helping to prevent further weight gain but also offering you new levels of energy and overall general well being. The high levels of HCA (Hydroxycitric acid) increases production of serotonin, the feel-good hormone, which in turn helps you to stay in control of your cravings and turn away temptation.” - explains Steve Carrington, founder of www.buygarciniacambogiauk.co.uk



A clinical study involving 120 people was undertaken in assessing the effectiveness of Garcinia Cambogia in weight management control. Divided into two groups and studied for eight weeks, 60 people received Garcinia Cambogia in typical 800mg doses whilst the others were prescribed a placebo. After the study ended the results showed those taking the supplement managed to lose a group average of 14 pounds each, whilst those taking the placebo managed just 6 pound total loss.



Garcinia Cambogia is typically taken 30 to 60 minutes before each meal. The minimum dosage is recommended at between 500mg and maximum daily dosage is 1500mg, however it is recommended that the extract itself must contain a minimum level of 50% Hydroxycitric acid.



To find out more about choosing a quality Garcinia Cambogia Supplement, the consumer focused website www.buygarciniacambogiauk.co.uk features reviews and ratings on some of the best known Garcinia brands in the UK.



Contact:

Steve Carrington

support@buygarciniacambogiauk.co.uk

www.buygarciniacambogiauk.co.uk