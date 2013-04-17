Garcinia Cambogia Becomes the World's Top Selling Fat Burning Supplement

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- When it comes to losing weight, good nutrition and an intense workout plan may not be enough. As a result, many people have started adding fat burning supplements to their weight loss regimen to help them reach their weight loss goals.



For the past few years, Nutritional Sciences, a nutrition and wellness expert, has helped millions of people lose weight by providing them with access to popular weight loss supplements. The company operates through Amazon, providing customers with a 60-day money back guarantee, free two-day amazon prime shipping, and free super saver shipping. Nutritional Sciences has shipped more than one million supplements throughout the United States to date.



Recently, one of Nutritional Science’s products, garcinia cambogia, has risen to become the top selling fat burning supplement in the world. The product, made with garcinia cambogia extract, contains ingredients such as potassium, calcium, chromium, vegetable and cellulose. It is best known for its fat burning properties and weight loss benefits.



“One study, published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism from 2004, showed that people who added this ingredient seemed to ‘lose three times more weight than with diet and exercise alone,’” states an article on the Nutritional Sciences Amazon page. “Dr. Oz featured Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract on his show, recommending it for maximum weight loss.”



For best results, Nutritional Sciences suggests that individuals take two capsules of Garcinia Cambogia Extract daily.



Customers who have tried Garcinia Cambogia have usually had a pleasant experience with the weight loss supplement.



“I have tried both raspberry ketones and green coffee extracts, but this one takes the cake,” said one customer review about the garcinia product. “It's not a magic pill, but I was able to burn off about an extra 3/4lbs per week with the same workout routine—just superb!”



Individuals who are interested in buying pure garcinia cambogia can log onto Nutritional Science’s Amazon store for more information.



About Nutritional Sciences

Nutritional Sciences has shipped over 1 Million Bottles of nutritional supplements. They sell 100% of products through Amazon.com. This gives customers a 60-Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Super Saver Shipping, Free 2-Day Amazon Prime Shipping, and access to world-class Amazon Customer Service. Nutritional Sciences offers a 100 percent money back guarantee on every purchase. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Garcinia-Cambogia-LEAN-Serving-Extract/dp/B00AC4DYWA