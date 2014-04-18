Garcinia Cambogia Extract Exposed: Weight Loss Reviews, Side Effects & Where to Buy

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia Select is a natural formula basically for weight loss. It is enriched with a powerful natural compound HCA which is clinically proven to provide lots of health benefits. The product with the HCA abilities is proven highly effective formula to enhance the good mood and eliminate the emotional overeating habits caused by bad mood.



Garcinia Cambogia Select is the latest and the most exciting weight loss supplement because with the natural way to weight loss, it provides lots of other health benefits too and promotes an overall healthy well being.



The product has gained a high customer preference and great appreciation from health experts. The product is made from extracts of a fruit and enriched with a powerful natural compound called HCA (Hydroxycitric Acid). This compound is tested clinically and found highly effective to enhance the mood and to eliminate the hunger cravings and overeating habits linked with bad mood. Such clinical results have made the product a hottest media buzz and recommendation of health experts.



CLICK HERE VISIT OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF GARCINIA CAMBOGIA



Obesity is mainly caused by overeating habits and frequent consumption of junk food. The overeating habit slows down the metabolic activities and the digestion of food. Due to slow metabolism, fat remains stored in the body and causes obesity and other health issues. Health experts suggest that the regular calorie burns must be more than the daily calorie intake to keep the body in shape. For control over the calorie consumption, it is necessary that one must take only a balanced diet and go for regular exercise.



Health experts have linked the overeating habit with the mood. Studies illustrate that a hormone called serotonin is responsible for mood swings. The lower level of this hormone results the bad mood. However, food is one way to enhance the level of serotonin but it results the unwanted weight gain. People in bad mood commonly eat more, that is what health experts call emotional overeating.



CLICK HERE FOR GET TRIAL BOTTLE OF GARCINIA CAMBOGIA



Garcinia Cambogia Select is prepared from the extracts of a fruit Garcinia Cambogia that are enriched with a natural compound HCA. HCA is proved as highly effective to enhance the level of serotonin in the human brain when consumed in a proper dosage and helps to ultimately eliminate the emotional overeating habits.



A study published in the journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism demonstrated that in the right concentration HCA causes significant weight loss, lowers food intake and body weight gain as well as tackling factors such as cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins, triglycerides and serum leptin levels.



About http://www.PureGarciniaCambogia.com

Pure Garcinia Cambogia is a natural weight loss product and is considered to be the best among the league. Since the product is made from natural materials, it is free from side effects.