Garcinia Cambogia Extract - How People Can Drop Fat Fast with This Natural Weight Loss Supplement

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Garcinia cambogia is a famous indigenous fruit that grows in Indonesia, India and some countries in Africa. People living in these regions where this fruit is grown discovered the secrets of this fruit. The fruit when added to various recipes will make a person feel full. Garcinia cambogia is also referred to asalabar tamarind, which is a small pumpkin-shaped fruit that comes in different colors ranging between yellow, green and orange. When a person has a meal with this fruit their appetite will be suppressed which is an important factor when it comes to losing weight. Today, this fruit is used as an extract which contain wonderful ingredients that will help a person to achieve and maintain a desirable body weight.



Why is Garcinia Cambogia Hydroxycitric Acid important?



Garcinia cambogia extract contains a very useful citric acid called hydroxycitric acid (HCA). The main source of this acid is the rind which is found in the fruit. One of the benefits of garcinia cambogia is that it stops the production of alpha amylase enzymes in the pancreas and also prevents the body from breaking down the starch into maltose and dextrin.



Hydroxycitric acid also inhibits any production of alpha glucosidase in the intestines to stop the conversion of disaccharides and other starches into glucose. In addition, this acid will prevent sugars and carbohydrates from being converted into fats by successfully inhibiting any production of citrate lyase. In absence of these enzymes in the intestines, starches, sugars and carbohydrates are discarded as wastes through the colon.



Hydroxycitric acid will also suppress the appetite by increasing the level of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin acts as neuro-transmitter in the brain that makes people to feel good. Low levels of serotonin make people to feel anxious or depressed, and this could lead into reactive eating.



Studies that showed it is an effective weight loss extract



Studies carried out on garcinia cambogia have showed that it is a potent weight loss product for anyone suffering with obesity. Some of the participants who were required to adhere to a diet of 1,200 calories a day they received garcinia cambogia extract, while the other group of participants who were on the same diet of 1,200 calories per day were given placebo extract. During the eight weeks of studies, participants given placebo lost 6 pounds while those who took HCA extract lost about 14 pounds. It has also been confirmed that when the users take the correct dosage of this extract they will not experience any side effect.



The extract is a stress reliever



This extract is able to treat other illnesses such as high triglyceride levels and high LDL cholesterol. It is also effective in treating depression by increasing the level of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin will help a person to relieve stress, get better sleep and enhance their mood. Without the required level of serotonin in the brain, one will be more susceptible to anxiety, loss of sleep, depression, chronic fatigue and emotional overeating.



