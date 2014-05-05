Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia Extract is now known around the world for its fat burning and slimming benefits, scientific research is further validating the fact that Garcinia Cambogia is in fact one of the most effective weight loss supplement out there. The miracle extract is derived from the Garcinia Cambogia fruit which is a small pumpkin shaped fruit that grows in Southeast Asia and is used commonly used in cooking for its tangy flavor, the extract used in Garcinia Cambogia pills comes from the rind of the fruit which contains high levels of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA). It is this Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which is the primary active compound that promotes weight loss and fat burn.



Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL is one of the most effective Garcinia Cambogia extract capsules according to research and customer reviews. With a whopping 60% of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) in each Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600mg XL pill, the supplement has been crowned the heavy weight champion of Garcinia Cambogia Extract weight loss supplement available on Amazon. Recent researches on the subject have concluded that the optimal level of premium garcinia cambogia extract Hydroxycitric Acid needs to be about 60% to achieve the ideal results and Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium XL are garcinia cambogia extract capsules which provide just that.



Each pill contains pure garcinia cambogia extract 60 HCA and the supplement is made under the highest standard of manufacturing to ensure high quality and effectiveness. Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL is currently on a limited time only sale. Buyers can avail a 20% discount on this product if they enter that PROMO CODE: 1LOYAL20 at checkout when purchasing through the amazon link: http://www.amazon.com/BioganixTM-Garcinia-Cambogia-Extract-Capsules/dp/B00GAXIX0U



The optimum garcinia cambogia 60 hca in the garcinia cambogia extract capsules firstly block the enzymes that convert unused energy into fatty deposits thus preventing the formation of these fatty deposits, this prompts the body to burn the stored fat cells for energy. Secondly the appetite suppressant effect reduces the urge to consume calories, it works by increasing Serotonin levels which decreases cravings consequently reducing calorie intake by 25%.



Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL uses only premium garcinia cambogia 60 HCA extract which is 100% pure with no fillers, binders, stimulants or any other added ingredients. The Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL is on offer buyers simply need to they enter that PROMO CODE: 1LOYAL20 at checkout to avail a 20% exclusive limited time only discount on their purchase.



In order to claim the discount, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/BioganixTM-Garcinia-Cambogia-Extract-Capsules/dp/B00GAXIX0U



About Bio Ganix

Bio Ganix is a producer of natural, healthy and safe pure garcinia cambogia extract 60 HCA fitness supplements. Watch an informative video about their product on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIb5fEG2Onc



Media Contact:



BioGanix

10685-B Hazelhurst Dr. # 15634

Houston, TX 77043

USA

281-404-6747

http://bioganix.com

http://facebook.com/bioganix