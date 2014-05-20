Garcinia Cambogia Extract Reports Fake Suppliers Providing Low Quality Product

Greenville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- It has been reported that the increase in availability of fake Gracinia Cambogia Extract can be dangerous for the consumers. People have been warned to stop taking their diet supplements if they do not see any changes. This is because there are now many suppliers who offer low-quality product that does not help in weight loss. According to a clinical study, the low quality is a result of manufactures using addictives and fillers with a very less amount of Garcinia Cambogia.



Garcinia Cambogia Extract is one of the few diet supplements that have seen soaring increase in sells. This success is due to its 100 percent customer satisfaction and use of natural ingredient. Garcinia Cambogia is a tamarind fruit which has been used as a food and healing for centuries. It was only recently that scientist found out its capability to help overweight people in losing weight. After research and proper study, it was reported that extracts from the rind of the fruit contains a special compound called Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) that has many health benefits.



Surveys on different diet supplements shows that people are always left disappointed as these products are not what they look like. Suppliers advertise something on the Internet and then provide something else. Gracinia Cambogia Extract is reported to really work when customers get the right product. Dieters are advised to carefully read the product cover and search for the name Garcinia Cambogia Extract (HCA). It should also contain 50% HCA, 1000 MG dosage, and should be written that it does not contain any fillers, binders, and artificial ingredients.



With the Internet providing a platform for both fake and genuine suppliers, it is hard to find the right product. According to sources and customer reviews, garciniacambogiaextractnow.org is said to provide the right link to buy original Garcinia Cambogia Extract. For more information please go to http://garciniacambogiaextractnow.org/



About garciniacambogiaextractnow

Garcinia Cambogia Extract with its natural ingredients and HCA acid proves to be one of the few diet supplements that really work. This website has all the right information about the fruit and where to buy it.



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http://garciniacambogiaextractnow.org/