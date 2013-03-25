Garcinia Cambogia Extract Revolutionized the Weight Loss Industry as New Fat Buster

Chesapeake, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- It has been said that Garcinia cambogia is one of the most essential weight loss product used by people of late. Although the fruit has a sour taste, health professionals boasts of its remarkable qualities that allows people to lose weight effortlessly.



Garcinia Cambogia is originally grown in Asia and Africa in large quantities but has actually spread to every part of the world by now. With the rise in popularity of this fruit, consumers are on the lookout to learn exactly how it works. They especially want to know about the essential substances of the fruit and how it helps in reducing the body weight without diet or exercise.



Garcinia Cambogia was primarily used in cooking by natives of Africa and Asia. Often times, garcinia cambogia was used as a substitute for tamarind and lemon because of its sour taste and the added benefit of been rich in nutrients like vitamins, minerals and good fats.



Because of these properties, the extracts were included in lots of Asian dishes and were also used as a key ingredient in curry and sausages. Most of these Asian natives also consumed the fruit in its raw form. Scientists have found that the garcinia cambogia fruit contains substances that allow persons to feel fuller for longer periods of time which allows them to control their cravings, eat less and lose weight.



A recent study shows that the Garcinia cambogia Extract reduces weight in two ways. The first way is by acting as an appetite suppressant. Scientist believes that a key ingredient in the fruit known as hydroxycitric acid (HCA) is responsible for this effect. They also postulates that by taking garcinia cambogia supplements, persons can lose weight naturally without additional lifestyle modifications due to the calorie deficit that the supplement causes.



The second way that Garcinia Cambogia for weight loss works is by acting as a fat burner. Scientist also believes that the same HCA extract inhibits the enzyme citrate lyase which is responsible for the conversions of carbohydrates to fats. So they believe that by simply taking garcinia cambogia supplements, you can now transform your body into a fat burning machine. Since the HCA inhibits the enzyme there's less fat production and more fats it being used as energy.



Doctors recommend that if you want to purchase some garcinia product, you should ensure that you purchase a supplement which has 50% or more HCA in it. Since garcinia cambogia is a100% natural product, it safe and free from side effects. They also recommend that you take the tablet before meals (about 30- 60 min) and each tablet should be at least 500mg.



Doctors also warn that under no circumstances should you take more than 3000mg in a single day because that could cause to much appetite suppression which then cause you to eat very little and in so doing deprive your body of needed nutrients.



