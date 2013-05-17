Garcinia Cambogia Extract - the Next Best Supplement for Weight Loss

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract is an all natural weight loss pill and dietary supplement guaranteed to bring effective weight reduction results for weight watchers and for overweight people who need a boost in their diet regime. The weight loss pill is a great way to get back in shape and has been recommended by celebrity health experts and dieticians with no reports of negative or harmful side effects.



Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract weight loss supplements contains pure Garcinia extract which comes from the rind of a pumpkin like fruit, locally known as tamarind in the local community where the fruit thrives in abundance. India and Indonesia are two such regions where the local villagers use Garcinia Cambogia not only for nutritional purposes but also for its cooling effects and to use against soaring fever. The Garcinia Cambogia is eaten and cooked as a pickle or vegetable and also used as a hunger suppressant. In ancient times, villagers drank the extract by adding it to soups to make their stomach feel fuller.



Garcinia Cambogia Fruit Extract is very beneficial in curbing appetite and also allows weight loss by breaking down the fat build up in the body. The visceral fat in certain areas of the body such as hips, belly, thighs and forearms is not burned easily. Due to the ingestion of Garcinia Cambogia extract, the concentration of HCA or hydroxycitric acid acts as a fat inhibitor and dissolves the accumulated fat so it is easily absorbed by the intestinal lining and converted into energy. The body not only feels rejuvenated, the ingestion of hydroxycitric acid slows down the absorption of sugars in the blood stream. As a result, the body feels fuller for longer as it takes a longer time to ingest food and derive energy while using up twice the amount of calories to burn the same amount of food.



Not only this, appetite suppression is a big motivation for dieters and overweight people who tend to eat impulsively during fixed meals and sticking to their diet plan brings them one step closer to achieving their weight loss goals. Mentally, sticking to the diet plan gives a great boost to weight watchers and eventually helps them add a little more exercise and strenuous tasks to lose weight more quickly. Exercise positively impacts the effect of Garcinia extract and helps people achieve weight loss results in a shorter span of time.



For more information, please visit http://buygarciniacambogiasupply.com



Media Contact:

Garret Alexander

support@buygarciniacambogiasupply.com

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

http://buygarciniacambogiasupply.com