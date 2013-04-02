Garcinia Cambogia Extract Work for Weight Loss - The Truth About This 'Miracle' Supplement

Chesapeake, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is actually an Indonesian pumpkin shaped fruit that has recently become popular as a weight loss product. The fruit is now grown in almost every region of the world and the extract collected from this fruit is being used as a weight loss supplement. Today, numerous weight loss products are available in the market and the overweight users are often confused about the right choice.



Unlike many other popular products, this Garcinia Cambogia Extract primarily focuses on suppressing the appetite in a suitable way. Below is an overview of the Garcinia Cambogia supplement which has been referred to as the ‘Holy Grail’ of weight loss.



How Does Garcinia Cambogia Work For Weight Loss?



A powerful chemical is extracted from the garcinia fruit. HCA, hydroxycitric acid is a biochemical extract found in these tropical fruits originating in Indonesia. This acid has several effects on human metabolic system. It helps the body to optimize the weight and burn the excess fat deposited in different body tissues.



1. It Reduces Conversion Of Carbohydrate Into Fat



Whenever anyone consumes excess carbohydrate in his meal, some of these unused carbohydrates are converted into fat and deposited in different tissues of the body. De Novo Lipogenesis (DNL) is responsible for conversion of carbohydrate into fat. The HCA extract reduces the production of DNL enzyme and potentially block the fat deposition. However, it isn't effective if someone consumes very little carbohydrates.



2. It Facilitates Natural Burning Of Excess Fat From The Body



Besides, conversion of fat, the garcinia cambogia also facilitates the natural metabolic pathways that burn deposited fat in muscles and other body tissues. The extract works on all major metabolic system and enhances the activities. Mostly the buttocks and abdominal muscles store these excessive fat molecules and grow exponentially. HCA extract focuses on the unwanted fat stored in these tissues and dissolve them effectively.



3. It Potentially Reduces The Appetite/Craving For Food



This is a great feature of Hydroxycitric Acid. It refers to an unusual property of an acid to reduce hunger without affecting any bodily system. The extract increases glycogenesis and thus enhances the amount of stored glycogen in the liver. Presence of excess glycogen inside the liver induces a false feeling of fullness and reduce craving for food. The potential reduction in appetite significantly helps a consumer lose weight.



4. It Increases Production Of Serotonin And Acts As A Mood-Elevator



This product also exerts powerful effects on the nervous system. It facilitates the production of Serotonin, a neurotransmitter. This biochemical works as a mood elevator. It reduces depression, psychological stress and induces normal sleep. These positive changes are also helpful for losing weight naturally. A good, stable psychological state always promotes optimized physical health.



Garcinia Cambogia supplement is one of the bestselling weight loss products since 2003. This doesn't guarantee a miracle, but offers a legit solution to weight problems. A person should also follow a healthy lifestyle in order to get quicker and more effective outcomes.



Are you looking to lose weight naturally and get in the best shape of your life? Well discover how to drop unwanted fat with the Garcinia Cambogia Extract without diet or exercise! To get more information about this supplement, read this 100% unbiased Garcinia Cambogia Review.



About

The objective of our website is to educate consumers on popular supplements geared towards weigh loss and a healthy lifestyle. By visiting our website, consumers will be educated on the benefits and or disadvantages to be had when using such products.



Media Contact:

Jane Davy

support@drozgarciniacambogiahca.com

Kingston, Jamaica

http://drozgarciniacambogiahca.com