Garcinia Cambogia for Weight Loss Ideal for Women

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – Given its natural weight loss properties, garcinia cambogia works well for women who want to lose weight quickly, yet in a healthy fashion.



Garcinia cambogia has weight loss properties that work perfectly for women. One of these properties being that it blocks the formation of fat because it contains high amounts of hydroxycitric acid. Hydroxycitric acid, or HCA, inhibits the enzyme citrate lyase from converting sugars that are not used immediately into fat. Instead, these sugars are converted into glycogen, a great source of energy during exercise.



Another property that makes garcinia cambogia work for women is that it gives a feeling of both cheerfulness and satisfaction. This then prevents depression and suppresses food cravings, especially those that are caused by negative feelings. This takes place because the weight loss supplement triggers the release of serotonin, a hormone that affects mood and appetite. Low levels of serotonin cause depression, and when many women are depressed, oftentimes they resort to bingeing on foods high in sugar and carbohydrates to satisfy their bodies’ need for energy.



Furthermore, garcinia cambogia provides extra energy, helping busy women perform their everyday tasks and responsibilities without putting too much stress on themselves physically or otherwise.



“There are so many products out in the market that claim to help with weight loss, I really believe the only way is to monitor what goes into your mouth, the less you eat the more you lose. The reason I like this product is for the way it suppresses your appetite, if you are not hungry you eat less and therefore lose more.” – Legs407, Garcinia Cambogia Plus user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com