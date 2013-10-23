Garcinia Cambogia Helps Naturally Prevent Depression

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Out of the many benefits of garcinia cambogia, its ability to help prevent depression is one of the most important. It is reported that at least a quarter of adults experience depression at certain points in their lives. Moreover, the World Health Organization predicts that by 2020, depression will be the second leading cause of disability. Depression is typically associated with serotonin levels in the body, and this is what garcinia cambogia addresses.



Garcinia cambogia is made available as a weight loss and dietary supplement in pill form. It contains high levels of hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which helps trigger the release of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is a hormone that affects a person’s mood and appetite. When a person has high levels of serotonin by taking the supplement, he or she does not feel the need to binge on foods that contain high amounts of sugars and carbohydrates. This is one reason why garcinia cambogia has become one of the best selling weight loss supplements available in the market. Additionally, serotonin helps prevent depression as it gives a feeling of cheerfulness and contentment. That is why people who suffer from depression are usually prescribed with antidepressant medications that boost serotonin levels. The difference between garcinia cambogia and these medications, however, is that it is considered natural and free of side effects.



“Having low levels of serotonin may make you feel depressed or anxious; it drives many people into emotional or reactive eating. By increasing serotonin levels, HCA improves mood and suppresses the drive to react to stressful situations with food.” – The Dr. Oz Show



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