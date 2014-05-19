Garcinia Cambogia: Is Garcinia Cambogia Effective for Weight Loss? A Study Gives the Ultimate Answer

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Garcinia Cambogia Lab is running an online research to quantify the effectiveness of Garcinia Cambogia for weight loss. The study monitors two groups of Garcinia Cambogia users, and one control group, to record the qualitative and quantitative changes. Participants are rewarded with free and preferentially-priced Garcinia Cambogia capsules.



Garcinia Cambogia is by far the most popular weight loss dietary supplement of 2014. Garcinia Cambogia reviews, products and case-studies are spreading very quickly online, dwarfing other very popular products such as Raspberry Ketone, Moringa Oleifera, Green Coffee Bean.



Currently, the benefits of Garcinia Cambogia are said to include: optimize appetite, inhibit production of new fat in the body, burn existing body fat, facilitate healthy cholesterol levels and the maintenance of an appropriate body weight.



The suggested use for Garcinia Cambogia varies from person to person, and it also depends on the HCA content of the Garcinia Cambogia fruit extract. When it comes to weight loss, hydroxycitric acid is the active component in Garcinia Cambogia. It derives from citric acid. The gold standard is 50% HCA, because it strikes a balance between high potency and gentleness on the body. Lower amounts of HCA are generally considered to bring smaller benefits, while higher amounts of HCA can have side effects. On average, people take one capsule 30 minutes before each meal (breakfast, lunch and dinner) with a large glass of water, maintaining an overall healthy diet and daily exercise routine.



Buyers who want to get quality Garcinia Cambogia, without taking part in the study, can use other reliable online sources like http://garciniacambogiawl.com/ or Garcinia Cambogia on Amazon. Garcinia Cambogia is often taken together with Moringa Capsules and Glutathione.



Garcinia Cambogia users, who are taking their Garcinia Cambogia capsules from other sources, and people who are not using Garcinia Cambogia, are welcome to join the study as control groups.



Garcinia Cambogia Reviews:

http://www.webmd.com/vitamins-supplements/ingredientmono-818-GARCINIA.aspx?activeIngredientId=818&activeIngredientName=GARCINIA

http://www.doctoroz.com/videos/garcinia-cambogia-hca

http://www.med.nyu.edu/content?ChunkIID=21727/



Important

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, test, cure or prevent any disease. Consult with a doctor before using any supplements.



About The Garcinia Cambogia Lab

The Garcinia Cambogia Lab measures the effectiveness of Garcinia Cambogia in terms of weight lost and overall satisfaction, in relation to the intake frequency and quantity, plus additional variables such as exercise. Study participants can withdraw at any time. The results of this study will be made available in aggregate form. No individual data will be disclosed.



Media Contacts

panel@garciniacambogialab.org

Mark Proctor

http://www.garciniacambogialab.org