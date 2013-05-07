Garcinia Cambogia Now Available in France

Lille, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia, the natural pumpkin like fruit with fat burning and fat inhibiting potential is finally starting to appear in supplement stores across France.



The EU has some fairly strict rules and regulations concerning the introduction of health supplements that are not always consistent country to country.



France, it would seem, is particularly strict. The departmental body set up to oversee natural products and their promotion has singled out Garcinia Cambogia for higher scrutiny as there does appear to several claims made by manufacturers purporting to its efficacy.



Several manufacturers are using in their marketing material that garcinia cambogia (the encapsulated fruit extract) can help to burn fat, inhibit or prevent the creation of fat cells, suppress appetite and help user to stop snacking between meals, lower bad LDL cholesterol and raise serotonin levels.



There does appear to be credence to these claims and several high profile experts within the medical profession has staked their reputation on some pretty intense soundbites. Websites such as www.garcinia-cambogia.fr highlights this point.



A celebrity doctor has stated recently on his television show that garcinia cambogia is one the most important discoveries in the field of weight loss and could help users lose 4lbs per month without altering or modifying their diet or participating in a rigorous exercise regime.



This does appear to be good news for French customers who want to buy and experience the benefits of garcinia cambogia in its supplement form. Manufactures can now use soundbites that have been irreversibly and indelibly featured on the Dr Oz show in their marketing material without falling foul of any industry watchdog.



Garcinia Cambogia could be a very popular in France as its citizens have shown historically a preference to the naturally formulated over the chemically engineered. Acai berry, African mango and raspberry ketone have all had outstanding success, Garcinia cambogia is of similar ilk and suggested in some quarters to have the possibility of even greater impact.



