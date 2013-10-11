Garcinia Cambogia, Offered by 365 Nutrition, Halts Fat Production

Hillside, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- 365 Nutrition proudly announces the launch of its newest product, Garcinia Cambogia, on Amazon.com. The pumpkin shaped fruit grows in Southeast Asia and India and contains Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which manufacturers extract from the rind of the fruit. "Much excitement surrounds pure garcinia cambogia as it is an exciting new breakthrough in natural weight loss without the need for diets or exercise," Mike Walker of 365 Nutrition explains.



HCA extract acts as an acid and has become well known for its many benefits. With HCA extract, users see an increase in serotonin and this increase helps emotional eaters obtain better sleep while also improving their mood. The extract functions as an appetite suppressant which is why many use it as they try to lose weight.



According to one user on Amazon, "I have been using it for a few months and can definitely feel and see results in my clothes." Another states, "I work out a lot, but could never get rid of that stubborn layer over my abdomen. After I started taking this supplement, it literally fell off me."



Many use garcinia cambogia for weight loss as seen by the above statements, yet how exactly does this product work and what makes it so successful? The HCA found in garcinia cambogia stops fat production by preventing carbohydrates from being converted into fat. When one eats a normal portion of carbohydrates, he or she feels full, thanks to the glycogen produced.



"New fat doesn't appear on the body and, as a result, stored fat becomes slowly depleted as the body requires energy between meals. In addition, garcinia cambogia manages stress hormones known as cortisol. When cortisol remains under control, belly fat melts away," Walker goes on to say.



Numerous consumers first learned about pure garcinia cambogia when it was featured on TV and national media. The product was shown to produce startling results and consumers quickly started looking for products containing pure forms of this ingredient to aid with their personal weight loss.



"365 Nutrition offers a money back guarantee on our pure garcinia cambogia, yet consumers need to act quickly. Thanks to the attention garnered by this amazing products, we can't guarantee that supplies will last. In addition, the price may go up so you want to act quickly. Try garcinia cambogia today and see how it helps you achieve your weight loss goals, without the need for diet and exercise. If you combine it with diet and exercise though, you may see results in a shorter period of time," Walker states.



About 365 Nutrition

365 Nutrition offers exciting new breakthroughs in natural weight loss, including garcinia cambogia, an ingredient which lets you lose weight without diet or exercise. Garcinia cambogia works by stopping fat production.