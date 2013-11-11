Garcinia Cambogia - One of the Most Important Weight Loss Supplements Today

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Garcinia cambogia, with its ability to facilitate natural weight loss and overall wellness, is one of the most important weight loss supplements available today. While it has long been used as traditional medicine and aid for weight loss, its popularity in the world of mainstream health and wellness skyrocketed.”



People can benefit from garcinia cambogia in several ways. It owes its weight loss and health properties mostly to the high amounts of hydroxycitric acid (HCA) it contains. As the pumpkin-shaped fruit is not easily accessible for everybody, it is usually made available in the pill form, where it is standardized to 60% HCA.



HCA plays a significant role in natural weight loss as it inhibits the conversion of sugar to fat. What happens instead is that with the help of this compound, sugar is converted rather into glycogen, the body’s source of energy during exercise. Furthermore, it gives a feeling of fullness, making it an appetite suppressant as well.



In addition to its benefits as a weight loss supplement, it also helps relieve stress and fight depression by triggering the release of serotonin. As a hormone that influences the brain cells related to mood and appetite, serotonin gives a feeling of cheerfulness and satisfaction. Elevated levels of serotonin in the brain help inhibit the release of the stress hormone cortisol. Prolonged exposure to stress can lead to serious health issues, such as depression, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.



With all the benefits of garcinia cambogia, it is apparent that it not only promotes natural and healthy weight loss but also overall wellness, making it one the most important weight loss supplements today.



“I have been taking Garcinia Cambogia Plus for a short time and already starting to see a change in my energy levels and a few lost pounds. I am fascinated by this product and like that it contains calcium and potassium and is made of natural products. I have lost a few inches of stomach fat and looking forward to losing a few more. The information provided with the product has been easy to understand and informative. The pills are easy to swallow and have no after taste even hours after taking it.” – tlscotty65, Garcinia Cambogia Plus user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com